Ex-Rocky Mount officer Thomas Robertson doesn't testify as defense rests in U.S. Capitol riot trial

WASHINGTON — In the days before and after Jan. 6, 2021, Thomas “T.J.” Robertson spent a lot of time on Facebook talking about what he called “the next revolution.”

On trial for his role in the insurrection, he kept his silence.

After three days of prosecution evidence detailing what the former Rocky Mount police officer did, the defense presented two witnesses in less than 15 minutes Thursday afternoon and rested its case without calling Robertson to the stand.

A verdict in Washington, D.C., federal court could come as early as Friday in what is just the second jury trial for one of the more than 750 people from coast to coast who stormed the U.S. Capitol to redress what they believed was a stolen election.

Two days later, Robertson told his Facebook friends: “The next revolution started in DC 1/6/21,” according to prosecutors. “The only voice these people will now listen to is VIOLENCE. So, respectfully, buckle armor or just stay at home.”

Despite that and other heated online rhetoric from Robertson, his lawyers urged the jury to base their decision not on what he said, but what he did — briefly entering the Capitol building to find a fellow off-duty police officer and then leaving peacefully a short time later.

“This case is not about political beliefs. It’s not about who won the election,” defense attorney Camille Wagner told the jury Tuesday in opening statements. “This case is about T.J.’s actions, and his actions alone.”

The government alleges that Robertson used a large wooden stick to block the path of police officers who were trying to restore order as supporters of Donald Trump ran amok.

Wagner countered that a careful examination of photographs and video captured by Capitol surveillance cameras that day will show no illegal use of a walking stick that Robertson has used since he was wounded a decade ago by enemy shrapnel in Afghanistan.

Among the six charges Robertson faces is an allegation that he carried a “deadly and dangerous weapon” while obstructing a special session of Congress that was being held to certify an election won by President Joe Biden.

Other charges seem more clear-cut. Photographs clearly show — and Robertson does not deny — that he was inside the Capitol during a time in which the general public was not allowed.

The case against Robertson includes more than just his online statements, photographs posted online and recorded by surveillance cameras, and the testimony of police officers who identified the 49-year-old as one of the members of a mob that advanced up the steps of the Capitol’s west terrace and into the building.

On Wednesday, a fellow police officer who accompanied Robertson on a trip to Washington, D.C., to hear Trump speak at a rally, and then joined his colleague and hundreds of others in overtaking the Capitol, testified for the prosecution.

Jacob Fracker, 30, admitted last month that he conspired to obstruct Congress. As part of a plea agreement, he agreed to testify against a man he saw as a mentor and father figure.

“I absolutely hate this,” Fracker told the jury. “I've always been on the other side of things, the good guys' side so to speak."

Fracker testified that he and Robertson both believed the 2020 presidential election had been stolen from Trump, who urged a large crowd to “fight like hell.” Fracker said they both wore gas masks as they joined a mob in storming the Capitol.

Asked why he went to the Capitol that day, Fracker said he wanted to play a part in overturning election results that were tainted by voter fraud.

“I felt like we had maybe been heard by whoever it was we needed to be heard by,” Fracker said.

He said he has grown ashamed of his actions on Jan. 6. “That's not the person I am,” he said. “I wasn't raised like that.”

Not long after Fracker and Robertson were arrested in January 2021, they were fired from their jobs with the Rocky Mount Police Department. Fracker is free on bond pending a sentencing hearing at which he will face up to five years in prison. Robertson has been held without bond since July, after running into trouble by ordering about 35 firearms online, in violation of the conditions of his release.

Authorities say that after the two were arrested, Roberston destroyed their cellphones, knowing that they contained incriminating evidence.

An FBI agent testified Thursday that Robertson, when asked about the phones, said they “had a tragic boating accident.” By then, telephone records had already been obtained pursuant to a search warrant. Robertson is charged with tampering with evidence in that case.

Of the more than 750 Jan. 6 defendants, about 225 had pleaded guilty by early March, according to a summary by the U.S. Attorney's Office in Washington, D.C. Many others are awaiting jury trials.

The only jury trial to be completed so far was in February, and led to convictions against a Texas man. But in bench trials, judges have dismissed some or all charges against two defendants.

As the defense got underway Thursday afternoon, Wagner and co-counsel Mark Rollins called two of Robertson’s former colleagues at the Rocky Mount Police Department.

Both men testified that the U.S. Army veteran used a walking stick, especially when he was on his feet for an extended time, because of serious injuries he received while working with a private contractor in helping to train Afghan forces.

Others testified for the prosecution that they had never seen Robertson using a cane or walking stick.

The last witness was called by the prosecution to rebut the defense’s assertions that Robertson needed assistance in getting around.

Cellphone records showed an April 2021 text from Robertson to a friend in which he said he was in good health — capable of running two miles in 16 minutes while carrying a 30-pound pack.

According to an FBI agent, Robertson texted that “I’m as dangerous as I’ve ever been.”

The Associated Press contributed information to this report.