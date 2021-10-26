Ex Rocky Mount police officer charged in Capitol riot seeks release from jail

A former Rocky Mount police officer charged with joining a mob of Donald Trump supporters that assailed the U.S. Capitol says he has learned his lesson after spending nearly four months in jail.
Thomas "T.J." Robertson, whose bond was revoked July 7, is asking a judge to place him on home detention pending his trial.
"The duration of time he has served has taught him to comply with all court orders strictly," stated a motion filed Monday by Robertson's attorney in Washington, D.C.'s federal court.
Robertson and fellow police officer Jacob Fracker have said they committed no acts of violence when they walked into the Capitol building as it was being stormed by hundreds of agitators.
But his conduct after Jan. 6 is what placed him in a solitary confinement cell in the Central Virginia Regional Jail.
Federal authorities arrested Robertson on charges of violating the conditions of his personal recognizance bond after learning in early July that he had placed online orders for what prosecutors call an "arsenal" of more than 30 firearms.
U.S. District Judge Christopher Cooper ordered him held without bond until his trial, which is likely not to be scheduled until early next year.
Because he is a former police officer, Robertson is segregated from the jail population and spends 23 hours of each day in his cell, according to a motion filed by defense attorney Mark Rollins.
"This matter has taken its toll on his mental and physical health because of the level of incarceration," the motion stated. The 48-year-old's father died earlier this month, Rollins wrote.
The next hearing for Robertson and Fracker — who were both fired by the Rocky Mount Police Department days after photographs of them in the Capitol surfaced on social media — is Monday.
About 650 people from across the country have been charged so far with participating in the insurrection, which disrupted a session of Congress and forced lawmakers to flee as they met to certify an election that Trump lost to President Joe Biden.
More than 90 individuals have pleaded guilty, 13 to felony charges, according to a summary by prosecutors that was last updated Oct. 6. Of the 12 defendants sentenced so far, five have received periods of incarceration.
A Dallas man who pleaded guilty to posting threats on social media in connection with the riot was sentenced to 14 months in prison Oct. 21, which the Associated Press reported was the longest term to date resulting from the insurrection.
Robertson and Fracker are each charged with one felony offense of obstructing an official proceeding and several misdemeanors that allege illegal entry of the Capitol.
Prosecutors have said that Robertson could face additional charges related to the offense that was the basis of his bond being revoked. It is illegal for anyone under indictment for a crime punishable by a year or longer to "ship or transport" a firearm or ammunition.
According to court records, Robertson ordered 34 "military-style assault weapons" from an online dealer and arranged for a Roanoke gun store to hold them because he was not allowed to possess the firearms in his home.
When federal agents searched the Ferrum home over the summer, they found an M4 rifle on a bedroom dresser, a partially assembled pipe bomb in the garage and fuses to hand grenades, court papers state.
In asking that Robertson's bond be revoked, prosecutors also pointed to the statements he has made on social media since Jan. 6.
In June, Robertson wrote in an online gun forum that federal authorities were trying to teach him a lesson. "They have," he wrote. "But it is definitely not the intended lesson."
"I have learned very well that if you dip your toe in the Rubicon ... cross it," the post cited by prosecutors stated. "Cross it hard and violent and play for all the marbles."