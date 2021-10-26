Ex Rocky Mount police officer charged in Capitol riot seeks release from jail

"This matter has taken its toll on his mental and physical health because of the level of incarceration," the motion stated. The 48-year-old's father died earlier this month, Rollins wrote.

The next hearing for Robertson and Fracker — who were both fired by the Rocky Mount Police Department days after photographs of them in the Capitol surfaced on social media — is Monday.

About 650 people from across the country have been charged so far with participating in the insurrection, which disrupted a session of Congress and forced lawmakers to flee as they met to certify an election that Trump lost to President Joe Biden.

More than 90 individuals have pleaded guilty, 13 to felony charges, according to a summary by prosecutors that was last updated Oct. 6. Of the 12 defendants sentenced so far, five have received periods of incarceration.

A Dallas man who pleaded guilty to posting threats on social media in connection with the riot was sentenced to 14 months in prison Oct. 21, which the Associated Press reported was the longest term to date resulting from the insurrection.

Robertson and Fracker are each charged with one felony offense of obstructing an official proceeding and several misdemeanors that allege illegal entry of the Capitol.