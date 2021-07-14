Ex-Rocky Mount police officer charged in Capitol riot seeks release from jail

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Robertson and Fracker were charged after a photograph showed them standing next to a statue of John Stark — a New Hampshire native who served as a general in the American Revolution — while Fracker made an obscene gesture.

Both men were fired from the police department a short time later.

Since then, two more men from Western Virginia have joined a growing list nationwide of people charged with storming the Capitol as Congress met to certify an election won by now-President Joe Biden. A short time earlier, Trump had urged his supporters to “fight like hell” against an election that he said was rigged against him.

In a motion filed June 30 to have Robertson jailed, prosecutors said a search of his Ferrum home the day before revealed a M4 rifle on a bedroom dresser and a partially assembled pipe bomb in the garage. Federal agents also found that Robertson had ordered 37 more guns online, although they had not been delivered to his home.

Equally troubling, Aloi said, were comments allegedly made by Robertson in an online gun forum on June 10.

“I have learned very well that if you dip your toe into the Rubicon … cross it,” Johnson wrote, according to court records. “Cross it hard and violent and play for all the marbles.”