Ex-Rocky Mount police officer explains his role in the events of Jan. 6

It was late November of 2020, and the news and social media were awash with reports of then-President Donald Trump's claims of a "stolen election."

Thomas "T.J." Robertson, a sergeant with the Rocky Mount Police Department at the time, had just learned that an elderly friend had been diagnosed with advanced brain cancer.

Robertson became the primary home caretaker for the man, who he described as a "vocal and enthusiastic Trump supporter" who constantly kept the television tuned to channels that supported his views.

As he dealt with the stress of caring for a dying friend, holding a police job while tending to a small farm and living alone while his wife worked out of state, Robertson began to drink more than he ever had before.

What he said and did next — first with inflammatory Facebook posts, later by joining a mob of rioters that stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021 — was "a product of stress, alcohol abuse, and submersion in deep 'rabbit holes' of election conspiracy," Robertson recently wrote.

"I sat around at night drinking too much and reacting to articles and sites given to me by Facebook algorithms," he wrote in a letter to a judge who will soon decide his sentence.

"The result was shameful and not at all indicative of the person I am, or have ever been."

The handwritten letter to Judge Christopher Cooper, filed Thursday in Washington D.C.'s federal court, contains Robertson's most detailed public accounting of his actions on what was described during an April trial as "a dark day in America."

Defense attorney Mark Rollins filed the letter with a sentencing memorandum that asks Cooper to impose a 15-month term. Robertson has already served about 13 months since his bond was revoked last summer.

A jury convicted Robertson of six crimes, which include carrying a "dangerous and deadly weapon" — a large walking stick — while he entered a restricted area, obstructing a special session of Congress, impeded police, and engaged in disorderly conduct.

Sentencing has been set for Aug. 11.

Prosecutors have yet to file a sentencing memorandum. But Rollins' court filing suggests they may seek far more than 15 months. Sentencing guidelines call for a range from 27 to 33 months, he wrote.

Although Robertson was off duty at the time of the insurrection, prosecutors argued in April that his crime was more serious than those of 800-some other defendants because he held — and then betrayed — a public trust.

But "police officer or not, he is subject to the same frailties of every human being listening to the leader of the Country, the leader of the free world, spew conspiracy theories," Rollins wrote.

"Mr. Robertson, like many Americans, believed the President of the United States was telling him that the election was stolen."

Courts have found no credible evidence of the widespread election fraud that Trump still claims robbed him of re-election in the 2020 race against now President Joe Biden.

In his letter to Cooper, Robertson — who did not testify at his trial — accepted responsibility for his actions.

"I have been convicted by a jury of my peers of crimes associated with those actions," he wrote. "I do want you to know that I did not go to D.C. on 1/6/21 with plans to do anything beyond protest and went with no malice in my heart."

"I've never been a huge Trump supporter, and in fact totally agreed with VP Pence that he had no constitutional authority to delay the vote tally," he wrote.

"My arrival at the Capitol after the rally was as much a function of crowd following as anything, and nobody was more surprised than me that I was able to walk unimpeded directly to the Capitol."

Robertson contended that while he had a walking stick with him, he never intended to use it as a weapon.

Clips from surveillance cameras and body camera footage from police, shown in detail at his trial, show Robertson in an angry crowd as it approached the Capitol's West Terrance. In one shot, he is holding the stick diagonally across his chest as the mob approaches police officers trying to defend the building.

Robertson said he only entered the Capitol to find his police colleague at the time, Jacob Fracker, who had accompanied him to Washington D.C. Both men were fired from their Rocky Mount police jobs shortly after being charged.

Fracker pleaded guilty and testified against Robertson. His sentencing is set for Aug. 16.

Other incriminating evidence against Robertson consisted of social media posts that he made both before and after Jan. 6.

"Civility has left me," the U.S. Army veteran wrote on Facebook in December 2020. Robertson went on to say that he would willingly join "an open armed rebellion."

"I've spent the past 10 years fighting an insurgency in Iraq and Afghanistan. I'm prepared to fight one here, and I know a bunch of like-minded and trained individuals," one post read.

Several days after the uprising, Robertson wrote:

"CNN and the Left are just mad because we actually attacked the government who is the problem and not some random small business...The right IN ONE DAY took the the f------ Capitol. Keep poking us."

In his letter to Cooper, Robertson said his ramblings on social media were the result of consuming too much alcohol and too much heated and false rhetoric about the election.

"I love the United States of America," he wrote.

"I've seen up close the results of insurgencies and political violence and would never wish that on America. Social media statements made by me being a 'tough guy' are shameful, and I'm shamed for having made them."