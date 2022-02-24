Ex-Salem football star sentenced for probation, gun possession violations

A former football star at Salem High School is headed back to prison on gun charges.

DeAngelo Ramsey, 22, was sentenced Tuesday to 47 months in federal prison for possessing a firearm as a convicted felon and violating the terms of his supervised release on an earlier conviction.

Salem police arrested Ramsey in the predawn hours of Jan. 7, 2021, after residents on Carey Avenue reported a suspicious person who had approached front doors and was believed to have opened mailboxes and entered parked cars.

Police spotted a suspect that matched the description given by residents — a person wearing a jacket, gloves and ski mask — and detained a man later identified as Ramsey.

He was carrying a backpack that contained a Glock 23 pistol with an extended magazine and one hollow-point round of ammunition. Ramsey was barred from having a gun on account of his conviction of burglarizing a Dublin pawn shop in 2019.

High on cocaine and other drugs, he entered the strip mall business through its ceiling without triggering the alarm, removed five long guns and left with four of them, which he buried in a Radford park, according to courtroom testimony and records.

U.S. District Judge Elizabeth Dillon sentenced him to a year and a half in prison in 2019, and then to another 47 months when he reappeared in her courtroom this week.

Ramsey’s downfall came after a stellar gridiron performance at Salem, where he was a top running back on two state championship teams, in 2016 and 2017. At the time, he was seen as having a future in professional football.

Although Ramsey had spoken of his hopes to turn his life around, that didn’t work out following his release.

“This defendant – who had previously been convicted of a felony for stealing multiple firearms after breaking into a commercial business – chose to illegally obtain and use yet another firearm while on supervised release,” U.S. Attorney Chris Kavanaugh said in a news release issued Thursday.