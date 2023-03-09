A former Roanoke City Public Schools softball coach was sentenced Wednesday to 10 months in jail for attempting to exchange sexual photos and videos with his stepson's ex-girlfriend.

Chad Wayne Nolan, 42, was charged in July 2021 with proposing sexual communications with a child at least 15 years of age as a person who is at least seven years older than the child.

Senior Assistant Commonwealth's Attorney Alice Ekirch said Thursday that Nolan's juvenile stepson had been dating a juvenile female. After the young couple's relationship ended, Ekirch said, Nolan contacted the young woman through Snapchat.

Ekirch said the messages Nolan sent the juvenile were "absolutely disgusting," "scary," and "wrong on so many levels." She said Nolan told the young woman that he had "fantasized" about her.

Nolan sent the young woman photographs and videos of his body through the social media messaging app, Ekirch said. The man also asked the juvenile "inappropriate" questions about sexual acts.

The juvenile told her mother about the messages from Nolan, and then in April 2021 the women reported the activity to police, Ekirch said.

The attorney said police obtained search warrants for Nolan's Snapchat account and IP address. She said Nolan denied the accusations and told police that someone had hacked into his account.

But, Ekirch said, police seized data that traced the images described by the juvenile female back to Nolan's phone and Snapchat account.

Nolan was sentenced Wednesday to five years in jail, suspended after he serves 10 months, Ekirch said.

Once released, Nolan will be placed on supervised probation for two years. He is to have no contact with his stepson's ex-girlfriend or her mother and no unsupervised contact with anyone under the age of 18.

Ekirch said Nolan coached girl's softball teams at William Fleming High School. The attorney said Nolan's wife testified Wednesday that he left the job when their family moved.

Roanoke City Public Schools confirmed Thursday that Nolan worked in its operations department from February 2014 through May 2016.

During that time, Nolan was the head softball coach for William Fleming High School in the 2014, 2015 and 2016 seasons, school district spokesperson Claire Mitzel said in an email.

The school district also said he worked with the William Fleming football team during its 2015 season.

Ekirch said character witnesses testified Wednesday that Nolan was "very active" in athletic booster club programs at Northside High School. But most recently, Ekirch said, he was "on disability."

Nolan will serve his sentence at the Roanoke City Adult Detention Center.