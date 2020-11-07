Exposure to children charges in Shawsville goes to grand jury

CHRISTIANSBURG — An Elliston man on Thursday avoided a charge that he stole a child’s bicycle, but a grand jury will consider accusations that he exposed himself to two young girls at a Montgomery County recreation facility.
Walter Franklin Morgan, 35, was in Montgomery County Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court for a preliminary hearing on charges stemming from an Aug. 5 incident at the OldTown Fields facility in Shawsville. According to testimony from a 13-year-old girl, she and her 9-year-old sister were taking a break from riding bicycles around the outdoor track when Morgan approached and asked how old they were, where their father was, and other questions.
Prompted by Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Sam Norman’s low-key questioning, the girl said Morgan continued walking around the track, and at some point opened his pants so that his penis was clearly visible from across the field.
The sisters fled to the facility’s parking lot, where they could see a woman about to drive away, and crying, told her what had happened, the girl testified. The woman took them to the home of a law enforcement officer, the girl said. Morgan drove away from the facility in a pickup truck, the girl said.
Morgan’s mother and sister testified Thursday that he confessed to them that he had exposed himself.
According to a news release that the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office issued at the time, Morgan was arrested six days later in Roanoke by deputies and U.S. marshals.
Morgan faced two felony counts of indecent exposure to a minor and one misdemeanor count of petty larceny for the alleged theft of one of the girl’s bikes.
Defense attorney Chris Kowalczuk of Roanoke argued that the 13-year-old’s testimony was only enough to establish a basis for one of the indecent exposure charges. Without the other girl’s testimony, the prosecution was making “an assumption not an inference” that the 9-year-old saw the same thing as her sister, Kowalczuk said.
Judge Robert Viar disagreed and said he was sending both indecent exposure charges on to a grand jury, which will decide if there is sufficient evidence to try Morgan in Circuit Court.
Viar also dropped the larceny charge after Norman said the prosecution wanted to proceed only on the felonies.
