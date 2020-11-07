Exposure to children charges in Shawsville goes to grand jury

CHRISTIANSBURG — An Elliston man on Thursday avoided a charge that he stole a child’s bicycle, but a grand jury will consider accusations that he exposed himself to two young girls at a Montgomery County recreation facility.

Walter Franklin Morgan, 35, was in Montgomery County Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court for a preliminary hearing on charges stemming from an Aug. 5 incident at the OldTown Fields facility in Shawsville. According to testimony from a 13-year-old girl, she and her 9-year-old sister were taking a break from riding bicycles around the outdoor track when Morgan approached and asked how old they were, where their father was, and other questions.

Prompted by Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Sam Norman’s low-key questioning, the girl said Morgan continued walking around the track, and at some point opened his pants so that his penis was clearly visible from across the field.

The sisters fled to the facility’s parking lot, where they could see a woman about to drive away, and crying, told her what had happened, the girl testified. The woman took them to the home of a law enforcement officer, the girl said. Morgan drove away from the facility in a pickup truck, the girl said.

Morgan’s mother and sister testified Thursday that he confessed to them that he had exposed himself.