Extra precautions occur at Salem courthouse after judge tests positive for COVID-19

As the Roanoke Valley court system continues to navigate the ongoing pandemic, it saw one of its key figures sidelined this week.
Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court Judge Hilary Griffith said Wednesday she has tested positive for COVID-19 — the first such announcement from a judge in the 23rd Circuit, which serves Roanoke, Roanoke County and Salem.
She said she began experiencing symptoms Monday and was tested by the Virginia Department of Health on Tuesday.
Her disclosure came a day after her husband, Rep. Morgan Griffith, R-Salem, announced he has the coronavirus, which he discovered after he fell ill over the weekend. She said he had been in Washington, D.C., but returned to Salem on Thursday night, and she said doctors believe she contracted the illness after his return.
“The Health Department told me my possible exposure time was Saturday forward,” said Griffith, who sits in the courthouses in both Roanoke County and Salem.
She said she worked only one day this week prior to being diagnosed, on Monday, at Salem’s courthouse, where she said she wore a mask.
Early Wednesday, Salem officials closed the city’s court building for several hours for cleaning by outside contractors, which they said was prompted by a courthouse staff member testing positive for COVID-19. Although personnel restrictions prevent them from identifying that worker, city spokesman Mike Stevens said he knows of only one confirmed case within the court staff at this time.
“I’m pretty sure it’s because of me,” Griffith said Wednesday. “I’m not aware of anybody else testing positive.”
It’s not yet clear how this will affect court schedules. Griffith’s illness overlaps with a vacation she was to begin Friday, and she said she plans to stay at home for now and monitor her symptoms.
“I continue to not have a fever,” she said Wednesday. “I have a headache. I feel like I have a cold. If I didn’t know I was positive, I feel like I would be at work. I feel good enough to be at work.”
The Griffiths have three children, but she said they have tested negative.
Griffith’s is the second confirmed coronavirus case this month to involve a Roanoke Valley courthouse staff member. On July 10, a Roanoke County courthouse employee received positive test results, prompting “a deep cleaning in all areas” of that building, county spokeswoman Amy Whittaker said.
Whittaker said the employee, whom she did not identify, was last at work July 8 and has since remained at home.
Both Stevens and Whittaker said those workers marked the first confirmed cases of infection by employees at their respective courthouses.
In March, the pandemic prompted the Virginia Supreme Court to declare a judicial emergency status. Last week, it was extended for the sixth time and is now scheduled to continue through Aug. 9. During the emergency, there is a moratorium on jury trials, social distancing is enforced, and anyone over age 10 who enters a courthouse is required to wear a mask that covers their nose and mouth.
