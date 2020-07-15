Extra precautions occur at Salem courthouse after judge tests positive for COVID-19

“I’m pretty sure it’s because of me,” Griffith said Wednesday. “I’m not aware of anybody else testing positive.”

It’s not yet clear how this will affect court schedules. Griffith’s illness overlaps with a vacation she was to begin Friday, and she said she plans to stay at home for now and monitor her symptoms.

“I continue to not have a fever,” she said Wednesday. “I have a headache. I feel like I have a cold. If I didn’t know I was positive, I feel like I would be at work. I feel good enough to be at work.”

The Griffiths have three children, but she said they have tested negative.

Griffith’s is the second confirmed coronavirus case this month to involve a Roanoke Valley courthouse staff member. On July 10, a Roanoke County courthouse employee received positive test results, prompting “a deep cleaning in all areas” of that building, county spokeswoman Amy Whittaker said.

Whittaker said the employee, whom she did not identify, was last at work July 8 and has since remained at home.

Both Stevens and Whittaker said those workers marked the first confirmed cases of infection by employees at their respective courthouses.

In March, the pandemic prompted the Virginia Supreme Court to declare a judicial emergency status. Last week, it was extended for the sixth time and is now scheduled to continue through Aug. 9. During the emergency, there is a moratorium on jury trials, social distancing is enforced, and anyone over age 10 who enters a courthouse is required to wear a mask that covers their nose and mouth.

