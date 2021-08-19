Facing 3 life terms for sexual assaulting pre-teen, Roanoke man sees additional charges dropped

Once the sentencing order is finalized, he will have 30 days to file his challenge.

During last week's trial, English's victim, now 17, gave lengthy and emotional testimony about the attacks. Now that the other sexual assault charges have been dropped, English's second accuser — who is younger than the first — will not have to testify at a trial.

Even as his additional charges fall by the wayside, however, English, who turned 34 last month, still faces the likely prospect of spending the rest of his life in prison.

Although the state did away with general parole in 1995, many Virginia inmates who have served more than 10 years for felony convictions are allowed to apply for geriatric release once they turn 60.

For English, that date is 26 years from now, sometime in 2047. Even at that stage, the Virginia Parole Board would still have to consider the serious nature of his offenses and the fact that he received the maximum punishment for all five convictions.

But Darryl Brown, a professor of criminal law at the University of Virginia, said Thursday he believes current state code would restrict English from seeking geriatric release at all, because it prohibits inmates convicted of Class 1 felonies from doing so.