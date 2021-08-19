Facing 3 life terms for sexual assaulting pre-teen, Roanoke man sees additional charges dropped

In the aftermath of his extensive sexual assault convictions at a jury trial late last week — and in light of his sentence of three life terms plus 30 years — a Roanoke man on Thursday saw prosecutors drop other felonies he had still faced.
Da’Marcus Sharraya English was previously scheduled to go to trial next month in Roanoke Circuit Court on counts of attempted rape, aggravated sexual battery and object sexual penetration, all involving a pre-teen.
He also had another jury trial on the October docket to take up counts of child abuse and child endangerment, stemming from accusations that he injured a 4-month-old relative in 2019.
All five of those charges were dropped, leaving English to contend with his significant convictions from Aug. 13, when a Roanoke jury found him guilty of rape, sodomy, aggravated sexual battery, object sexual penetration and indecent liberties against a juvenile between 2013 and 2016.
Because English was older than 18 when the three most serious offenses occurred, Judge David Carson was bound by state law to sentence him to life terms for rape, sodomy and penetration; he also gave English 20 years for aggravated sexual battery and 10 for taking liberties with a child. In each case, the punishment represented the maximum allowed.
After Thursday's hearing, which lasted about two minutes, defense attorney Chelesea Vaughan said English intends to appeal his conviction and she has already been appointed to represent him.
Once the sentencing order is finalized, he will have 30 days to file his challenge.
During last week's trial, English's victim, now 17, gave lengthy and emotional testimony about the attacks. Now that the other sexual assault charges have been dropped, English's second accuser — who is younger than the first — will not have to testify at a trial.
Even as his additional charges fall by the wayside, however, English, who turned 34 last month, still faces the likely prospect of spending the rest of his life in prison.
Although the state did away with general parole in 1995, many Virginia inmates who have served more than 10 years for felony convictions are allowed to apply for geriatric release once they turn 60.
For English, that date is 26 years from now, sometime in 2047. Even at that stage, the Virginia Parole Board would still have to consider the serious nature of his offenses and the fact that he received the maximum punishment for all five convictions.
But Darryl Brown, a professor of criminal law at the University of Virginia, said Thursday he believes current state code would restrict English from seeking geriatric release at all, because it prohibits inmates convicted of Class 1 felonies from doing so.
While the rape, sodomy and penetration convictions are all unclassified felonies, with no numerical degree, they involved a victim under age 13.
"For that version of the offense, the mandatory sentence is life, which makes it a class 1 felony," Brown wrote in an email.
"The statute defining punishment for class 1 felonies says that sentences for those crimes are not eligible for conditional release on geriatric or terminal illness grounds, or for release on parole," he wrote.
Both Vaughan and Roanoke assistant prosecutor Courtney Turner said Thursday that they could not immediately say whether that restriction would apply in English's case.
The accusations that led to English's convictions came to light in 2019 and he was arrested later that year. He has already spent nearly two years in custody.
Prior to the trial, prosecutors offered him two separate plea agreements, which reportedly remained on the table well into last week. English rejected both. While Turner on Thursday declined to specify how much time he would have had to serve, she noted that "it would have been to his advantage" to take a deal.
After hearing evidence across three days — including extended testimony from English himself, who denied the claims — jurors deliberated for about two hours before returning five straight guilty verdicts.
In 2002, when he was still 15, English was convicted of one count of sodomy in Roanoke Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court. He served time in the Department of Juvenile Justice and was ordered to undergo sex offender treatment, court records show.