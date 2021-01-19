Fairlawn man pleads guilty to 15 child porn counts, 17 charges dropped

PULASKI — A Fairlawn man avoided more than three centuries of potential prison time Tuesday in a plea agreement that dropped 17 child pornography charges – but left him convicted of 15 more counts of similar offenses.

Travis William Doerzaph, 36, still faces up to 90 years behind bars when he returns for a March 30 sentencing hearing, defense attorney Jimmy Turk of Radford said.

Tuesday's hearing in Pulaski County Circuit Court, which Doerzaph attended by video from the New River Valley Regional Jail, came just over a year after his arrest. A national task force that tracks online crimes involving children detected uploads and downloads of child pornography to computers registered to Virginia Tech, and tipped New River Valley investigators who followed the trail to Doerzaph's home in Pulaski County, Chief Deputy Commonwealth's Attorney Dina Branco said.

At the time, Doerzaph was a design manager at the Virginia Tech Transportation Institute.

Branco said Doerzaph took part in online chats and also used an app that connected people who traded still images and videos of children in sexually suggestive poses. A description for his user account was "guy looking at hot things," Branco said.

