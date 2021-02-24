 Skip to main content
Fairlawn man sought in connection to break-in attempt at Christiansburg hemp farm

Authorities are searching for a Fairlawn man who’s charged in an overnight break-in attempt at a Christiansburg hemp farm, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.

Justin Scott Murphy, 29, should be considered armed and dangerous, officials said. Arrest warrants were issued for him after deputies interrupted what appeared to be a burglary attempt at TruHarvest Farms, according to a news release.

The deputies were responding to an alarm set off at the farm shortly after 1 a.m. Wednesday. They reported finding a man fleeing the scene in a utility terrain vehicle.

The man abandoned the UTV and ran when he saw the officers, according to the sheriff’s office. Investigators later learned the vehicle was stolen.

TruHarvest was the target of two break-ins just last month. General manager John Straw said those thefts resulted in the loss of $250,000 worth of the farm’s CBD hemp flower.

Wednesday’s alarm was part of a beefed-up security system put in place after that, he said. TruHarvest grows hemp to make CBD products. Their products don’t produce the high associated with marijuana.

The sheriff’s office said it’s looking into whether all the incidents are connected but the investigation is ongoing.

On Wednesday evening, officials announced warrants had been issued for Murphy in that morning’s incident.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is urged to contact the sheriff’s office. Investigations Lt. Light can be reached at (540) 382-6915 Ext. 44422.

Staff writer Tad Dickens contributed to this report.

