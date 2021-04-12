Fake threat closes busy Westlake road for several hours

A busy stretch of highway had to be closed for more than two hours Monday morning after a fake threat was called in against a Moneta restaurant, according to the Franklin County Sheriff's Office.

Investigators believe the incident was a case of "swatting," or reporting a false emergency to spur a response. No threat was found, and authorities believe there was no danger to the public.

The incident began just after 8 a.m. when a 911 caller reported there might be a bomb at the Westlake Bojangles, officials said.

The sheriff's office evacuated the restaurant and set up a security perimeter while it searched the premises.

Traffic on Booker T. Washington Highway (Virginia 122) was shut down in both directions around the restaurant for about two to two and half hours before the search was concluded and the site deemed safe.

No one was injured in the incident. In addition to the sheriff's office, the Virginia State Police, Franklin County Public Safety and Virginia Department of Transportation aided in the response.

The restaurant remained closed for the day, officials said. An investigation into the 911 call is ongoing.

