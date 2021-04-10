Family mourns Roanoke 3-year-old shot to death one year ago

CLOVERDALE — The letter-shaped balloons floated skyward in an alphabet of grief Saturday as a family mourned the still-unsolved shooting death of Roanoke toddler Nazim Shimin Claytor.
Mixed among balloons spelling out the boy's first name were more shaped like the numeral 3 – Nazim's age when the vehicle he was in was sprayed with bullets one year ago, killing him in his car seat.
And the rainy skies above Old Dominion Memorial Gardens were briefly decorated with more balloons shaped like hearts and others bearing pictures of Spiderman, a nod to the webslinger fandom that had briefly gripped Nazim's young life.
"He would have told you his last name was Spiderman," Nazim's mother Brittany Claytor said, with a small smile between bursts of tears.
A dozen relatives and friends gathered at the cemetery Saturday afternoon to mark the first anniversary of Nazim's death on April 10, 2020 – and to call for anyone with information about the shooting to come forward to help police find Nazim's killer. Sorrow, love, anger and amazement mixed with the light rain as Claytor and the others came forward to put white roses in a vase on Nazim's grave marker.
Treva Holdren, Claytor's mother and Nazim's grandmother, burst into sobs as she led the group in releasing balloons.
"All for this beautiful baby who senselessly lost his life a year ago today. He should be here today with us," said Holdren, who had come from her home near Columbus, Ohio, for the memorial. "We love you, baby. We'll never forget you."
"Somebody knows what happened," Holdren added. "They should speak up … I can't believe someone could run around knowing they killed a baby."
Nazim was the youngest of 16 people killed in Roanoke in 2020. Six of those killings remain unsolved.
Contacted after the memorial, city police spokeswoman Caitlyn Cline said that investigators continue to work on the case.
"Loss of anyone is entirely tragic, and especially when it's a life so young," Cline said.
Anyone with information can call the main department number, (540) 853-2212, and ask for the detective in charge of the investigation, or can call a tip line, (540) 344-8500, or text to 274657. Texts should begin with "RoanokePD." Texts or calls to the tip line can be anonymous, Cline said.
Police last year offered few details of the shooting in the 1600 block of Chapman Avenue Southwest, saying just that it had occurred soon after midnight, and that a woman flagged down patrolling officers and took them to a vehicle where a young boy had been shot. The child died later that morning at Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital.
Another man wounded in the same incident also came to the hospital, police said last year.
Holdren said this week that the shooting occurred outside Claytor's residence when Claytor was preparing to take a friend home. They had put Nazim in the back seat and were getting ready to leave when another vehicle drove up and a rapid series of shots were fired, Holdren said.
The bullets missed Claytor. Her friend, sitting in the front seat, was hit three times but survived, Holdren said. And Nazim was shot through the heart, she said.
At the cemetery, Claytor had a one-word description for the past year: "Hell." Claytor said she left the dentistry program where she had been a student. She stayed with her mother in Ohio for awhile before returning to Roanoke. And she wondered if the police were making any progress in finding the shooter.
"I just miss my son," Claytor said. She listed some of the accomplishments he'd already racked up: learning the ABCs, and how to count to 20, and colors, and the names of animals and the sounds they made.
And there was the Spiderman thing, recalled throughout Saturday's event.
Julia Stuart of Roanoke, Holdren's mother and Nazim's great-grandmother, wore an anti-COVID face mask pattered with a web. A young cousin of Nazim's, Julius Wade – who was 4, the age that Nazim would have been – wore Spiderman shoes.
And at the grave marker, amid pinwheels and a plaque that read "Your wings were ready but our hearts were not," stood an action figure of Spiderman, arms extended and wrists cocked, ready to throw a web, perhaps to catch a criminal.
Staff writer Alicia Petska contributed to this article.