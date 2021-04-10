Family mourns Roanoke 3-year-old shot to death one year ago

"Somebody knows what happened," Holdren added. "They should speak up … I can't believe someone could run around knowing they killed a baby."

Nazim was the youngest of 16 people killed in Roanoke in 2020. Six of those killings remain unsolved.

Contacted after the memorial, city police spokeswoman Caitlyn Cline said that investigators continue to work on the case.

"Loss of anyone is entirely tragic, and especially when it's a life so young," Cline said.

Anyone with information can call the main department number, (540) 853-2212, and ask for the detective in charge of the investigation, or can call a tip line, (540) 344-8500, or text to 274657. Texts should begin with "RoanokePD." Texts or calls to the tip line can be anonymous, Cline said.

Police last year offered few details of the shooting in the 1600 block of Chapman Avenue Southwest, saying just that it had occurred soon after midnight, and that a woman flagged down patrolling officers and took them to a vehicle where a young boy had been shot. The child died later that morning at Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital.

Another man wounded in the same incident also came to the hospital, police said last year.