Family of Blacksburg homicide victim trying to come to terms with his death

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

On Friday, a spokesperson for the family said they are trying to come to terms with whatever happened. Smith has an older brother and was close with his nephews, who nicknamed him Gigi.

“We are so at a loss at everything that's going on,” said the spokesperson, who requested anonymity based on fears of online harassment. The family has been dismayed at the speculation about the case they are seeing on the internet, the person said.

“There are horrible stories out there,” the person said. “At the end of the day, no matter what he did or didn't do, nobody deserves what he got. Whatever happened gives nobody the right to react that way. I'm sorry, it just doesn't."

Smith has a lengthy legal history, with charges over the years in Montgomery, Loudoun and Fairfax counties, including driving under the influence, reckless driving, public intoxication and filing a false police report, as well as charges that were dismissed. But the family didn’t know anything about that, the spokesperson said.

"We know nothing,” the person said. “I'm going to be honest with you. We know nothing about that. There's been nothing said to us about it by the police or anything."