Family of Roanoke child, a gunshot victim in August, calls for gun lock use

Gunshot victim Camden “Stink” Brown’s “first birthday in heaven” was celebrated Saturday by loved ones who encouraged members of their community to acquire and use gun locks.

“If you need one, definitely come out and get one,” Camden’s aunt Jeannell Jackson said. “You can buy them. They’re just about anywhere. Just make sure you’re locking your guns up, keeping your guns away from kids and making sure you stay safe.”

Camden died in August after receiving a gunshot wound. He would have turned 9 on Friday.

“He was a ball of energy,” Camden’s mother Danaisha Jackson said. “He was goofy. He was a dancer. He liked to sing. He thought he was going to be a rapper. Camden was Camden. His smile was contagious. He was lovable. There was nothing not to love about him. He was just something else.”

Saturday’s event was originally designed to be a cookout for family members. But Danaisha said she wanted to expand the birthday celebration to include other families who had lost loved ones to gun violence.

“I just want everybody who’s lost somebody to feel loved,” she said. “It started off with him, but I wanted it to be for everybody who’s lost a loved one, because I know the pain, and I just wanted other people that have gone through this to understand that nobody has forgotten about you.”

Roanoke Fire-EMS attended the celebration and opened one of its fire truck’s doors to curious kids. Danaisha Jackson said Carilion Clinic and Big Boyz Guns provided free gun locks to attendees.

On its Facebook page, Fire-EMS encouraged community members to visit carilionclinicliving.com for safety tips and information about free gun locks.

According to the website, children ages 14 and under accounted for 6% of the gunshot wounds seen at Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital in 2020.

About 20 gun violence victims were remembered on posters at Saturday’s event.

“There’s so much gun violence going on in Roanoke today,” Camden’s mother Danaisha Jackson said. “Not even a couple of days ago, somebody else was killed because of a gun.”

On Wednesday afternoon, Ulysses K. Williams, 30, of Roanoke was shot and killed in the 1200 block of Hanover Avenue Northwest.

Police said Friday that an investigation of the incident is ongoing. Williams’ death marked Roanoke’s fifth fatal shooting since Jan. 1.

“Hopefully, everyone can put the guns down and do the right thing,” Jeannell Jackson said. “If you have issues with people, try to talk it out. That’s the best way.”

Danaisha Jackson said it is going to take a village to resolve the issue.

“If people came together and people were aware of what to do with a gun and more people were responsible with guns, I think that we could maybe make a difference,” the mother said. “It takes a village to do stuff. And if you don’t have that village, then I don’t think you can get anywhere, honestly.”

