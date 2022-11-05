Family remembers Roanoke homicide victim with vigil

The family of a man who was shot on his front porch in southwest Roanoke last week wants the community to know his name.

Jeremy Clement, 36, of Roanoke died Oct. 28 after police say he was shot in the 900 block of Marshall Avenue Southwest.

“I really just hope that this is not just another number for Roanoke crime,” Clement’s sister, Kimberly Thompson, 28, of Buchanan said Thursday. “I hope that this is another life that is worth making changes for.”

Clement’s death is the 16th since Jan. 1 caused by a shooting in the city. Roanoke police have charged Anthony L. Hall, 29, of Roanoke with his murder.

A candlelit vigil for Clement was held at his home Friday evening. Joining members of his family and his friends were representatives from local nonprofit Families Expecting Deliverance Using Prayer, or FEDUP.

President Rita Joyce and Vice President Tracy Penn helped family members light candles as the sun set, and Chaplain Lorena Wilson sang “Amazing Grace” as those in attendance silently bowed their heads.

Jamaal Jackson, lead pastor at ReFreshing Church and a Roanoke City Council candidate, prayed for the small crowd of Clemet’s loved ones, who donned orange ribbons and held each other close.

“Tonight, we are saddened in hearts, and saddened in minds,” Jackson said. “However, we rejoice that his life has now been won. His victory has been won, and he is at peace now. But in times like these, we need the strength of each other, we need the strength of family, we need the strength of friends, and we need the strength of community.”

Thompson said her brother and the man charged with killing him did not know each other well, but Clement knew Hall had access to a gun.

“He had seen Anthony going in out of his mom's house upstairs,” Thompson said. “My brother would always say that this dude just gives him bad vibes. He felt like the guy was sizing him up. He was concerned because he would carry a gun on his hip.”

On Oct. 28, Thompson said her brother and his girlfriend were having a verbal argument in their apartment.

“Anthony was banging on the floor, yelling, ‘Shut the [expletive] up,’” Thompson said, “and my brother was like, ‘Come [expletive] make me.’ They exchanged words through the floor.”

“When Jeremy heard the door slam upstairs, he came outside and grabbed his bat, because he knew Anthony had a gun,” Thompson continued. “He walks to the corner of the porch, and there he has a gun in his face.”

Thompson said a neighbor walking her dog across the street witnessed the incident and relayed the series of events.

“She just told me all she saw was Jeremy just standing there with a gun in his face,” Thompson said. “She was like, ‘I heard him say, ‘Shoot me, [expletive],’ and the kid just shot.”

Police said after the shooting, Hall barricaded himself in the attic of the residence. After a negotiation period, which Thompson said lasted almost four hours, Hall exited the house and was taken into custody.

A search warrant for 915 Marshall Ave. S.W. that was certified in Roanoke Circuit Court on Oct. 31 said Hall “had access to the entire residence prior to police arrival.”

“It is unknown at this time if the shooting took place inside the residence or on the front porch,” the affidavit read.

From the house, police seized a cartridge case, a bat, a gun, swabs, white powder, a crystal substance, a mirror and a plastic box, according to the search warrant.

A second search warrant, also certified in court Monday, said an officer “spoke with a witness that reported an altercation between [Clement] and Anthony Hall just prior to the shooting,” another affidavit read, confirming Thompson’s narrative.

Thompson, a supervisor for UnitedHealthcare, said she blames the justice system in part for her brother’s death.

“The system really failed my family. I feel that it failed my brother, and I feel like it failed Anthony. This kid, this man, this father, this son, I know he's got family and I know that they are all grieving, too,” Thompson said. “This man needed help.”

Hall has a short but violent criminal record that spans the Roanoke Valley. In Salem Circuit Court in January 2012, he was sentenced to 15 years in prison suspended after serving eight years for malicious wounding and “indefinite supervision” once released, according to Virginia’s online court case information system.

The Roanoke Times reported Hall had been charged the previous May at the age of 18 with aggravated assault “after being accused of striking a 15-year-old male in the head with an unidentified object.”

“If he would have pulled that whole time for what he did to that kid, my brother would still be alive,” Thompson said.

In Franklin County Circuit Court in July 2021, Hall was sentenced to a two-year prison term for grand larceny and two years of supervised probation upon his release.

“I see a felon reaching out for help every time they get a charge,” Thompson said. “No one has ever helped him. He deserved that. My brother didn't deserve this.”

Clement’s funeral services were held Saturday at the Valley Funeral Home Chapel on Peters Creek Road Northwest. His family set up a GoFundMe page to raise donations towards funeral expenses. As of about 1 p.m. Saturday, $3,075 had been raised of a $4,000 goal.

Clement was born on February 24, 1986, in Ocala, Florida, according to his obituary. He is also survived by two sons, ages 9 and 14, his mother, Tina Bryant, and his grandmother, Mary Prophet.

Thompson said her brother was kind and quick to help those in need. She said when she was on scene the day of the shooting, passersby greeted her to express their condolences.

“They didn't know him by name, but they knew him, because he would be the kind of person that would stop and help them jump-start their car, or knock on their door and tell them, 'Hey, you left your headlights on,' or help them carry something heavy in their house because he saw them struggle,” Thompson said. “That's just who he was.”

Thompson said her brother, just like everyone else, had his own demons.

“My brother wasn't the best person in the world,” Thompsons aid. “He struggled with mental health and depression, too. We all struggle. I don't put the blame on Anthony. I feel like the system, the government, the cops, the laws are what really has let my family down.”