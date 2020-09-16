Family says Roanoke man is dead after shooting in Vinton

A man was found critically wounded after a shooting reported Wednesday afternoon, according to the Vinton Police Department.

Family members said the victim died. He was identified by relatives as Carlos Andre Jones, 29, of Roanoke.

The gunfire was reported around 2:15 p.m. in the 500 block of Chestnut Street, off Hardy Road, at the Chestnut Street Apartments.

The police, who remained on scene gathering evidence into the evening, said they didn’t believe there was any larger threat to the community.

The investigation is ongoing, officials said. Few details were released Wednesday afternoon.

In the hours afterward, dozens of relatives and friends gathered together near the scene, many crying and leaning on one another.

They described Jones as a beloved person. “I am just at a loss for words,” said his aunt, Saundra Cuff. “It’s just crazy.”

The family said it was trying to understand what happened, and awaiting information from the police.

