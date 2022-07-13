Fatal crash brings seven years in prison for Pulaski intoxicated driver

PULASKI — A prosecutor recounted how Levi Austin Clark drank through the night at a Pulaski County gathering last year, ingested methamphetamine and other drugs, and just before dawn took back his car keys from people who tried to keep him from driving.

Then Clark headed out on the road and soon, swerved into oncoming traffic. The resulting collision, on May 17, 2021, killed Craig Everett Blair, a 43-year-old Wytheville man who was on his way to work at the Volvo truck plant.

At Wednesday’s hearing in Pulaski County Circuit Court, Blair’s widow and mother tearfully described the devastation the crash inflicted on their family — and then, as courtroom spectators cried and Clark wept at the defense table, Jamie Blair and Janice Blair told Clark that they forgave him.

“I am sorry from the bottom of my heart,” Clark responded. “Thank you for forgiving me.”

Clark pleaded guilty to aggravated vehicular manslaughter. He and his attorney, Mike Barbour of Dublin, agreed that the prosecution could prove Clark’s guilt.

Judge Brad Finch then imposed a sentence recommended in a plea agreement that Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney James Crandall said the Blairs had approved: 20 years in prison, with 13 years suspended, to be followed by five years of supervision by the probation office.

Additionally, Clark’s driver’s license was revoked and he was ordered to pay $9,438.73 restitution to an insurance company. He must undergo a substance abuse assessment and complete whatever treatment is recommended, Finch said.

Reading a summary of the prosecution’s case, Crandall said that Clark’s drinking began on May 16, 2021 at a gathering on Alum Spring Road. Crandall said told how Clark left the gathering for an hour, saying he was going to work, then came back and continued drinking into the early morning.

Sometime around 4 a.m., Clark got into a verbal altercation with people who had taken his keys and got the keys back. Clark left at about 4:30 a.m., saying he would drive to his mother’s home in Giles County, Crandall said.

Soon, someone at the gathering got a call from Clark, saying he had stopped at the Volvo plant and wanted to be picked up. A person went to meet him, Crandall said, but when they arrived, Clark said that he wanted to leave his vehicle at Walmart, not Volvo, and drove off again.

That was when Clark collided with Blair, Crandall said.

Jamie Blair, Craig Blair’s widow, took the witness stand to describe how she woke up and noticed her husband, who worked an early shift, had not sent his usual text to say he loved her and had not called her son before the school day started. Then sheriff’s deputies arrived and said they had to talk to her.

What followed included screaming, crying and telling the officers they had to be lying, Blair said. It was “the most earth-shaking day of my entire life,” she said.

She described the impact on the couple’s children and other relatives, and the ongoing waves of grief.

But Blair said that while at first she hated Clark, she also prayed for him to live. Clark was injured in the wreck and was hospitalized for weeks.

Blair said that she decided that Clark must have some hurt inside that had caused him to do what he had done. She advised him to try to address whatever the problem was, saying, “You have a daughter, too.”

“I want you to know I forgive you,” Blair said as Clark bowed his head and wiped away tears.

Janice Blair, the mother of Craig Blair, also testified, saying that she had earlier lost another son, and that now, “My family is gone.”

But she also expressed forgiveness, prompting Finch to tell the women that they were brave and that he thought Craig Blair would be proud of them.

When Clark was asked if he had anything to say, he told the Blairs that he had lost his own father within a month of the crash and was grieving as well, and that he hoped to use his time in prison to become a better person. Clark said that after his release, if there was anything that he could do to help the Blair family, they should just ask.

A moment later, Finch pronounced Clark’s sentence — and ordered that he have no contact with the Blairs.