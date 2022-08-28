Fatal crash involving overturned tractor-trailer blocks I-81 southbound in Roanoke County

Interstate 81 southbound in Roanoke County is blocked as of 11:40 Sunday at the 135.5 mile marker due to a fatal crash, according to Virginia State Police.

The crash occurred at 10:39 a.m. The traffic backup southbound on I-81 was approximately 4 miles as of 1 p.m., according to the Virginia Department of Transportation.

A tractor-trailer overturned in the median with entrapment.

Police are unsure if any other vehicles are involved at this point, but there are delays in traffic.

Southbound traffic is being detoured at exit 137 and moved to U.S. 11/460 by VDOT.