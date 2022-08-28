 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Fatal crash involving overturned tractor-trailer blocks I-81 southbound in Roanoke County

Interstate 81 southbound in Roanoke County is blocked as of 11:40 Sunday at the 135.5 mile marker due to a fatal crash, according to Virginia State Police.

The crash occurred at 10:39 a.m. The traffic backup southbound on I-81 was approximately 4 miles as of 1 p.m., according to the Virginia Department of Transportation.

A tractor-trailer overturned in the median with entrapment. 

Police are unsure if any other vehicles are involved at this point, but there are delays in traffic. 

Southbound traffic is being detoured at exit 137 and moved to U.S. 11/460 by VDOT.

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Sam Wall covers Roanoke County and Salem. He can be reached at (540) 981-3356 or sam.wall@roanoke.com

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert