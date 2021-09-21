Fatal crash triggers 10 more years in prison for man with prior conviction for slaying in 2001

Spencer, in that case, pleaded no contest to having shot Stroud five times during an argument at Stroud’s home, according to news archives. He told authorities he had been mixing alcohol and OxyContin at the time.

Stroud had owned a tree service, where Spencer worked, and the two were friends, although authorities said they were known to get into altercations that could take a violent turn.

Spencer served 18 years for the shooting, gaining release in 2018, but still had 13 years in suspended time to face if he violated the conditions of his probation.

Roanoke prosecutors moved to reinstate the suspended sentence after the Bedford case. In court Tuesday, assistant prosecutor John McNeil said Spencer had racked up a long record of serious crimes during his life.

In 1989, he was accused of stabbing one man and shooting another in the hand in confrontations that unfolded four months apart, according to newspaper archives. He served 3½ years in those cases and went to an alcohol treatment facility.

McNeil said it was stunning to see Spencer back in court again and convicted of harming another person.

“He’s forfeited his right to be a free man,” McNeil said.