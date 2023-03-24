A Roanoke County man who was convicted of running an SUV into his girlfriend's uncle last year was sentenced to 15 months in jail Wednesday.

Benjamin "Logan" Cross, 30, was indicted in June 2022 on seven charges in connection with the collision that killed Frank Albert Campbell, 53, of Roanoke County the previous January: felony first-degree murder, felony hit-and-run, felony unauthorized use of a vehicle, felony abduction, felony child abuse and two counts of misdemeanor assault and battery of a family or household member.

After his arrest Jan. 13, 2022, Cross was granted a $50,000 secured bond March 2, 2022. But according to court documents, he was arrested again July 3 and charged with two misdemeanors: assault and public intoxication.

"A witness described Mr. Cross as 'tweaking' or 'jacked up on something' and that he was holding a knife up and advising I'll kill them, I'll kill you, I'll kill everyone," a court document reads. "The officers also smelled alcohol but advised they believed he was on a stimulant or other narcotic."

Assistant Commonwealth's Attorney Ashley Sweet said Thursday that the charges from July were handled in General District Court. According to Virginia's online court case information system, Cross received a 20-day jail sentence. But a hearing was held in Circuit Court in September, and Sweet said Cross' bond related to the hit- and-run incident was revoked.

In December, Cross pleaded guilty to the hit-and-run charge. After hearing evidence for three days, a Roanoke County jury found him not guilty on three other charges: first-degree murder, unauthorized use of a vehicle and child abuse.

During the jury trial, Cross' girlfriend's mother testified her daughter wanted to retrieve some of her belongings from the home she shared with Cross in the 1400 block of Freeborn Circle in the Mount Pleasant area. But the girlfriend feared for her safety.

On Jan. 12, the mother and daughter called 911 to request an officer's assistance in retrieving the wanted items, but the women were told that no officers were available to accommodate their request. Instead, Campbell, the girlfriend's uncle and her mother's brother, volunteered to ride along.

At the house on Freeborn, Cross and his girlfriend engaged in a "very, very heated argument," the girlfriend's mother testified. Then Cross, who was in the driver's seat of an SUV, backed the vehicle off the property, drove down the street to the cul-de-sac and returned part of the way up the street, where he yelled at Campbell, "Get the [expletive] out of my yard!"

The girlfriend's mother testified that Campbell addressed Cross and said, "Really, Logan?" as he threw his hands into the air and stepped off the lawn and into the street.

The mother said Cross drove the SUV to the stop sign at the end of the street, stopped, turned the vehicle around and "punched on the gas [...] as hard as he could," striking Campbell.

Then, the woman testified, Campbell drove the SUV back down to the cul-de-sac, where he sat "staring" for a couple of minutes before he came "flying back up the road" and left the scene. A child that Cross shared with his girlfriend was in the back seat of the SUV the whole time.

Cross' girlfriend's mother rushed to Campbell, who "couldn't breathe," she testified. "He tore my bother's body all to pieces."

Someone called for an ambulance, and Campbell was transported to a hospital. He died the next morning.

On Wednesday, Cross was sentenced for the felony hit-and-run charge to four years of incarceration, suspended after he serves 15 months in jail, according to court documents. He'll be placed on three years of supervised probation once released, and his driver's license will be suspended for 12 months.

Cross is being held at the Western Virginia Regional Jail.