FBI seeks public's help identifying Roanoke armed robbery suspect

The FBI is asking for the public's assistance in identifying a Roanoke armed robbery suspect.

The FBI said Thursday that is is working with the Roanoke Police Department and the Roanoke Resident Agency's Safe Streets Task Force to investigate two bank robberies that occurred in the city on Oct. 26 and 28.

The suspect "should be considered armed and dangerous," an FBI news release said.

On Oct. 26, a man armed with a handgun entered the Truist bank in the 220 block of Melrose Avenue Northwest and demanded money from a teller.

The teller gave the suspect the demanded money, which the suspect put the money into a light-blue drawstring bag before leaving the bank on foot.

The suspect is a Black man between 5-foot-2 and 5-foot-4 inches tall who during the Oct. 28 robbery wore a bright orange beanie, thin-framed glasses, a mask, a black bomber-style jacket over a dark-green hoodie, black shoes and sweatpants with an "ECKO" logo.

Investigators believe the same man committed a second robbery on Oct. 28 at another Truist bank, this one in the 100 block of McClanahan Street Southwest.

The suspect again approached a teller, demanded money, which he placed this time in a purple bag before exiting the bank.

During the second incident, the suspect wore a tan-colored beanie, glasses, a mask, a black jacket over a grey hoodie, goves, black boots and grey sweatpants with black or blue side "cargo pockets," the press release said.

Law enforcement continues to investigate both cases.

If you have information that could help investigators identify the suspect, call 804-261-1044 for the FBI Richmond Field Office, or send tips to tips.FBI.gov.

You can also send tips to the Roanoke Police Department by calling 540-344-8500 or sending a text beginning with "RoanokePD" to 274637.