Federal authorities announce Roanoke-area drug trafficking arrests

Federal authorities announced the recent arrests Wednesday of 13 people accused of participating in the Roanoke Valley’s drug trade.

The “takedown” was spearheaded by the U.S. Attorneys Office, which joined state and local police departments to address increasing numbers of drug overdoses and other social ills caused by drug dealing.

The individuals were charged with a variety of federal offenses, including distribution of heroin, fentanyl, methamphetamine and cocaine, possession of explosives by a felon and illegal storage of explosives.

“We all know the harm that narcotics trafficking causes to a community, which too often includes cycles of escalating violence,” U.S Attorney Chris Kavanaugh said in a news release.

Roanoke Police Chief Sam Roman said the arrests show how local and federal authorities can effectively join forces.

“These are individuals who wish to cause harm through organized crime in our community, and this shows them and others like them that we will not stand for their behavior in Roanoke,” Roman said.