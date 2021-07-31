Federal prosecutors offer plea deal to former Rocky Mount policemen charged in Capitol riot

Federal prosecutors have offered a plea deal to two former Rocky Mount police officers who are charged with participating in the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol.

According to the documents, Thomas “T.J.” Robertson, 48, and Jacob Fracker, 29, have until Aug. 11 to accept the prosecution’s offer.

Robertson and Fracker have each been indicted on a felony count of obstruction of an official Congressional proceeding, and misdemeanor offenses of entering a restricted building, disruptive conduct in a restricted building and disorderly conduct in the Capitol.

This mention of a potential quick resolution to their cases came as part of a request entered Friday to reschedule a Tuesday status hearing for the two men. Federal prosecutors wrote that moving the hearing to Aug. 16, 17 or 18 would give defense attorneys time to consult with their clients about the offer.

Robertson and Fracker attended then-President Donald Trump’s rally on Jan. 6 and went inside the Capitol between 2 and 3 p.m. In a cellphone selfie taken by Fracker in the Capitol Crypt, the two men posed in front of a statue of American Revolutionary War hero John Stark, with Fracker making an obscene gesture at the camera.