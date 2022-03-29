Federal search warrants point to hate crime investigation against Etute

Newly unsealed search warrants show that suspended Virginia Tech football player Isimemen David Etute was the subject of a federal hate crimes investigation.

The federal warrants also name two other Tech team members who accompanied Etute last summer when he met with a Blacksburg man he is accused of beating to death, and a third player who was involved in conversations about the encounter. The Roanoke Times is not identifying the other players since they have not been charged with anything.

All three players remain on Tech’s active roster as scholarship athletes this spring and were seen practicing during multiple open viewing periods.

A Tech team spokesperson declined further comment on the case Tuesday night.

Etute, 19, of Virginia Beach, is scheduled to begin a two-day jury trial May 25 in Montgomery County Circuit Court on a charge that he killed Jerry Paul Smith, 40, after a Tinder date in which Etute said Smith presented himself as a woman and had oral sex with Etute. The case has drawn widespread attention amid national debates about gender identity issues.

Etute is charged with second-degree murder under Virginia law. Federal court records on Tuesday showed no hate crime or other federal charges placed against Etute.

The search warrants, filed in late June 2021 by Federal Bureau of Investigation agents, show that less than a month after Smith’s May 31 death, it was being looked at as a possible hate crime. Federal authorities obtained three sets of search warrants, according to court records.

The warrants — all filed under seal — sought records from Etute’s cellphone, a Tinder account associated with that number, and the cellphone records of three other Techh football team members.

Several times, prosecutors asked U.S. Magistrate Judge Robert Ballou to keep the documents under seal for another 90 days. The most recent request, made in late December, stated that the investigation was ongoing.

“If alerted to factual information contained within the search warrant application and its related documents, targets of this investigation may destroy or tamper with the electronic and other evidence, notify confederates, flee or work to further conceal their illegal activities, or intimidate witnesses,” the motion stated.

Each time, Ballou granted the motions. His most recent order extended the sealing of the documents through March. Court records said the warrants were unsealed Tuesday “pursuant to the expiration of the sealing order.”

Brian McGinn, a spokesman for the U.S. Attorney’s Office, declined Tuesday to comment on the case.

Etute’s defense attorney, Jimmy Turk of Radford, said Tuesday that he had been aware of the federal interest in his client but hoped no additional charges would be brought. Turk said it was hard for him to see the circumstances of the case justifying a hate crime charge.

A federal hate crime alleges that an illegal, violent act is driven by bias against people of a certain group, which can be defined by race, religion, sexual orientation and gender identity, among other categories, according to the U.S. Justice Department’s definition.

The narrative in the search warrants, in which an officer justifies the need for a search, add several new details to the account of Etute and Smith’s meetings already outlined at hearings in Etute’s murder case.

Etute and Smith first met when the freshman linebacker encountered a woman named Angie through Tinder and on April 10, 2021, went to Angie’s downtown Blacksburg apartment, were Angie performed oral sex on him and gave him $50, the search warrant said, citing a statement Etute gave to police, and other investigation.

Angie was actually Smith, a restaurant worker described by family members as an openly gay man with “an active lifestyle on social media,” the warrants said.

Later, Angie texted Etute and asked that he put in a good word for her with one of his friends, one of the other Tech players named in the warrant. That friend had a date scheduled with Angie for May 31.

Etute also scheduled a date with Angie for May 31, and asked two teammates to accompany him.

One of the teammates already had gone to Angie’s apartment that day but never went into the apartment because he was “uncomfortable with the situation,” the search warrant said.

Etute said he planned to find out if Angie was a man or woman. Two of the men waited in the hallway as Etute went into Angie’s apartment. They heard banging noises and Etute emerged after about three minutes, upset and crying and with his hand bleeding, the search warrant said.

Etute told police that he pretended he wanted to have intercourse, not oral sex, with Angie, and groped at Angie’s genitals and thought they did not feel right. He asked Angie why he could not see her face and Angie answered that she did not want to be seen because she worked in a clinic or doctor’s office. Etute then used the light on his phone to see Angie’s face and asked, “Why didn’t you tell me you were a dude?”

The search warrant said Etute admitted punching Smith five times with his right hand and after he fell, kicking Smith once in the face.

The fourth football team member named in the warrant was described as being part of conversations that Etute and his teammates had about the confrontation with Smith.

According to multiple sources, investigators notified Tech officials after Etute’s arrest June 2 that other football players accompanied him to the victim’s apartment. Their status with the program was briefly in limbo in June 2021 as the university sought more details.

When former head coach Justin Fuente spoke about the case with The Roanoke Times in July, he declined to discuss if either of those individuals seen on the surveillance footage were members of the football team.

In an email Virginia Tech athletic director Whit Babcock sent to Fuente on June 9, he referenced multiple players — without revealing their names — being connected to the case. The emails were provided to The Roanoke Times in response to a FOIA request.

“Do you feel it would be good for Menah Pratt-Clarke (diversity and inclusion VP) to reach out to the families of the players involved? More of a check in and support. I don’t know. Thoughts?” Babcock wrote in an email to Fuente.

Fuente emailed back that he didn’t “think it would hurt” in a brief response.

In June, Montgomery County Commonwealth’s Attorney Mary Pettitt declined comment when she was asked if other individuals could face charges in relation to the incident.

The team members who accompanied Etute eventually were cleared to return to the program when police officials indicated to the university they were unlikely to face any charges, according to sources with knowledge of the situation.

Roanoke Times staff writers Laurence Hammack and Mike Niziolek contributed to this report.

