Felony charge dropped against LU professor, but misdemeanor moves forward

Prosecutors on Tuesday dropped a felony charge of abduction by force or intimidation against a Liberty University professor but still will pursue a misdemeanor sexual battery charge.

William Atwell, 58, of Lynchburg, was arrested Nov. 20 by campus police and that month was granted a $3,000 bond in Lynchburg General District Court, records show.

Atwell, originally charged with the felony in connection with an incident previously alleged to have occurred Nov. 19, now will only stand trial for misdemeanor sexual battery charges in connection with an incident alleged to have occurred the same day. Atwell is accused of committing sexual battery against a Liberty student.

According to court records, Atwell worked for eight years as an associate professor of American Sign Language Interpretation.

In December, a Liberty spokesperson said Atwell’s employment has been suspended, and he no longer appears in a faculty page for the school’s department of modern languages.

Liberty’s handling of sexual assault on its campus has come under scrutiny in recent months. The school has faced accusations of mishandling sexual assault reports, which prompted a rally on campus late last year that was attended by almost 200 people.

Atwell will appear in court March 2 on the misdemeanor charge, and his defense attorney said Atwell will plead not guilty.