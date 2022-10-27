Felony eluding charge for ex-fugitive Tolbert certified to Roanoke County grand jury

A felony eluding charge filed against the man accused of escaping a police dragnet through the Roanoke and New River valleys in mid-August was certified to a Roanoke County grand jury Thursday.

Shawn Michael Tolbert, 42, of Burkeville faces a host of charges in four localities related to the 20 days he was at large from the original Botetourt County pursuit until his arrest in Pulaski County.

In Roanoke County General District Court on Thursday, a Virginia State Police trooper testified that he was the first law enforcement officer to pursue Tolbert on Aug. 11.

The trooper, M. D. Muhammad, said he was sitting in his marked police vehicle, parked in a "cross over" near the Interstate 81 truck scales on Tinker Mountain. At about 3 p.m. the Botetourt County Sheriff's Office issued a lookout for a white male with red hair driving a black vehicle who was suspected of stealing a gas station lottery ticket.

Muhammad saw a vehicle on I-81 southbound that matched the description, so, he testified, he pursued and caught up to it.

Muhammad testified that he pulled his cruiser along the vehicle's driver's side and observed a white male with a beard and long "brownish, reddish" hair that appeared to be gathered in a ponytail.

In court on Thursday, the trooper identified Tolbert — who attended the hearing via video link from the New River Valley Regional Jail — as the man behind the wheel.

Muhammad said he pulled behind the black vehicle, then activated his emergency lights and siren.

Muhammad said he followed the vehicle, giving it an opportunity to pull over, but it didn't slow down. The pursuit reached speeds between 70 and 85 mph heavy through I-81 traffic and a work zone, during which the black vehicle weaved in and out of lanes and traveled on the interstate's shoulder.

Near southbound mile marker 136, Muhammad said he lost the vehicle in congested traffic. Later, near mile marker 118, the trooper said he saw it traveling up a hill, but was too far behind and dropped the pursuit.

Officers in other localities picked up where the trooper left off, pursuing the black vehicle through Craig, Giles and Montgomery counties. It crashed in Craig County and the driver fled into nearby woods.

After several public alerts and extensive backcountry searches, Tolbert was taken into custody at a residence in Dublin on Aug. 30.

Tolbert was charged in Roanoke County on Aug. 31 with misdemeanor reckless driving and felony eluding.

Assistant Commonwealth's Attorney Bill Braxton said Thursday that the state only intends to prosecute the felony eluding offense.

Tolbert's lawyer, Brad Braford, told the court Thursday it was clear someone had eluded the state trooper, but he questioned whether there was probable cause that Tolbert was the man driving the car.

However, Judge Scott Geddes said the burden to establish probable cause was low. He said he was "satisfied" with the trooper's identification of Tolbert as the eluding vehicle's driver.

The case was scheduled to be heard by a grand jury in November.

A felony eluding charge against Tolbert in Montgomery County was certified to a grand jury last week, and a judge in Pulaski County ordered a mental health evaluation for him earlier this month.

Tolbert is scheduled to appear in Craig County General District Court for the first time on Nov. 17.