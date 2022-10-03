Female pedestrian fatally struck by vehicle in Roanoke parking lot

A pedestrian died Monday after she was hit by a vehicle in a parking lot, Roanoke police reported.

Around noon, the city's 911 call center told police that a motor vehicle crash involving a pedestrian had occurred in the 2300 block of Franklin Road Southwest, according to a news release.

Officers responded to the scene and found an adult female with critical injuries in the parking lot near a Carilion Clinic facility.

Roanoke Fire-EMS personnel pronounced the woman dead. The adult male driver of the vehicle that hit her was taken to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital for treatment.

"Preliminary investigation indicates the vehicle struck the pedestrian as she was walking in the parking lot," police said. "No further details are available at this time. No arrests have been made and this remains an ongoing investigation."

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call (540) 344-8500, or send a text beginning with "RoanokePD" to 274637, to share what they know. Police say both texts and calls can remain anonymous.