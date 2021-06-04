Ferrum man sentenced for sexually assaulting 3 juveniles

A Ferrum man convicted of sexually assaulting three juveniles has been ordered to serve a decade and a half in prison.

Larry Gene Austin Jr., 41, entered Alford pleas in January to object penetration, an assault involving a victim between the ages of 13 and 17, and two counts of aggravated sexual battery of a victim younger than 13.

By entering an Alford plea, a defendant maintains his innocence but acknowledges that the evidence against him appears too overwhelming to challenge.

At a hearing in Franklin County Circuit Court on May 14, Austin received a 70-year sentence, which will be suspended after he serves 15.

He will have to register as a sex offender, must submit to probation for 10 years after his release, and will be required to be on good behavior for the rest of his life.

Austin was acquainted with all three victims, the eldest of whom told police in late 2018 that Austin had been committing assaults for about three years.

At Austin's plea hearing in January, Judge William Alexander delayed a ruling on his initial pleas in order to wait for a victim impact statement. That earlier agreement between Austin and prosecutors had called for a slightly shorter sentence of 13½ years.