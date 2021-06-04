Ferrum man sentenced for sexually assaulting 3 juveniles

A Ferrum man convicted of sexually assaulting three juveniles has been ordered to serve a decade and a half in prison.
Larry Gene Austin Jr., 41, entered Alford pleas in January to object penetration, an assault involving a victim between the ages of 13 and 17, and two counts of aggravated sexual battery of a victim younger than 13.
By entering an Alford plea, a defendant maintains his innocence but acknowledges that the evidence against him appears too overwhelming to challenge.
At a hearing in Franklin County Circuit Court on May 14, Austin received a 70-year sentence, which will be suspended after he serves 15.
He will have to register as a sex offender, must submit to probation for 10 years after his release, and will be required to be on good behavior for the rest of his life.
Austin was acquainted with all three victims, the eldest of whom told police in late 2018 that Austin had been committing assaults for about three years.
At Austin's plea hearing in January, Judge William Alexander delayed a ruling on his initial pleas in order to wait for a victim impact statement. That earlier agreement between Austin and prosecutors had called for a slightly shorter sentence of 13½ years.
Regarding the revised term, Franklin County assistant prosecutor Sandra Workman said in court that while 15 years still skewed toward the lower end of Austin's sentencing guidelines, it resolved the case without having to put the young victims through the ordeal of testifying at a trial.
Nine other similar charges against Austin were dropped by prosecutors as part of his plea agreement.
Austin declined to make any comment at his sentencing, although his defense attorney argued that no physical evidence had been brought forward as proof of his guilt. He also offered that one of the victims changed the account they gave to police during the course of the investigation.
Contact Neil Harvey at neil.harvey@roanoke.com or 981-3376. On Twitter @newsharvey.