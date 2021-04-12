Ferrum woman charged with murder in death discovered Monday

A Ferrum woman has been arrested and accused of killing a man with whom she lived, according to the Franklin County Sheriff's Office.

Carol Elizabeth Long, 59, is being held without bond on a charge of second-degree murder, authorities said.

She was arrested Monday after a concerned friend called 911 and requested a well-being check at the Franklin Street residence that Long shared with Walter Gail Sigmon, 62, said a sheriff's spokeswoman.

Long emerged from the residence when a deputy arrived and said that Sigmon was dead inside, officials said. The nature of the relationship between Long and Sigmon wasn't immediately clear.

The medical examiner's office has been asked to determine the cause and time of death in the case.

The well-being check was requested around 11:20 a.m. Monday for the residence located in the 11000 block of Franklin Street, officials said. No other information was immediately available.

