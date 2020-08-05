Few details emerge following July 27 stabbing in southwest Roanoke

Little information has been released about a July 27 incident that left a man with “several stab wounds to the back" in southwest Roanoke, according to a search warrant.

A Roanoke police spokeswoman said Wednesday that officers were called about 3:30 p.m. that day to the 400 block of Marshall Avenue in reference to a stabbing. They found a man at the corner of Franklin Road and Third Street "with what appeared to be serious injuries," and he was hospitalized, police said.

Investigators searched a nearby apartment where they believe the attack happened, but no suspects were located and no arrests had been made as of Wednesday afternoon. The victim's name has not been released and so an update on his condition is not currently available.

A search warrant filed July 28 in Roanoke Circuit Court said investigators who responded to that Marshall Avenue location spotted blood smears on the siding near a high open window suggesting "that the victim jumped out of the second floor window." The warrant said police forced entry into the apartment "for fear of a victim inside," but while the warrant said nothing was seized from that unit, it did say more blood was discovered inside.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 344-8500 or text 274637; begin the text with "RoanokePD" to ensure it's properly sent. Both calls and texts can remain anonymous.

