Fight leads to shooting along Franklin Road in Roanoke on Sunday night

Fight leads to shooting along Franklin Road in Roanoke on Sunday night

A man was wounded by a gunshot after an argument that started inside a business escalated into a fight followed by a shooting along Franklin Road on Sunday night.

About 11:45 p.m., Roanoke police discovered a man with a gunshot wound inside a business in the 3100 block of Franklin Road Southwest. The man was taken by Roanoke Fire-EMS to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital for treatment of his injury, which police said did not appear to be life-threatening.

A police news release did not identify the business. The 3100 block of Franklin Road is in the commercial strip between Wonju Street and Avenham Avenue.

Officers arrested a suspect a short distance from where the shooting occurred. Arthur Rimbold, 41 of Royal Oak, Michigan, was charged with malicious wounding, using a firearm in commission of a felony and reckless handling of a firearm, according to the news release.

Police say that the men engaged in a verbal and physical altercation inside the business that continued outside. The victim was wounded outside, and the suspect ran a short distance before being taken into custody.

Ralph Berrier Jr. has worked at The Roanoke Times since 1993, was the paper’s music reporter from 2000-2007 and he currently writes the Dadline parenting column and is a general assignment features reporter.

