Final defendant sentenced in Montgomery County Icy Roads meth case

Montgomery County Sheriff's Office

The final defendant in Montgomery County’s Icy Roads methamphetamine trafficking case was sentenced last week, wrapping up a prosecution that entered the courts in the summer of 2020 and involved charges against 30 people.

Donald Todd Duncan, 48, of Christiansburg, who had pleaded guilty in September to conspiring to distribute a Schedule II substance, was sentenced Monday to a three-year prison term, to be suspended after he served seven months.

Circuit Court Judge Robert Turk also ordered that Duncan be supervised by the probation office for two years after his release.

After the hearing, defense attorney Eric Frith of Blacksburg noted that the sentence was at the low end of a range that state guidelines suggested.

At an earlier hearing in the case, a prosecutor portrayed Duncan as a meth user who let drug sales occur in his home – a description similar to those given to many of the defendants in the case, which involved meth being brought from Georgia and distributed in the New River Valley.

Of the 30 people charged in the case, 28 were convicted, charges were dismissed against one, and charges could be dropped against another in a year. Sentences have ranged from fines and suspended terms of incarceration to 20 years in prison.

According to prosecutors, the central figure in Icy Roads was Thomas George Belcher Jr., 47, of Elliston. From November 2018 until January 2020, Belcher was involved in bringing meth from Georgia, buying the drug for $300 per ounce and selling it for double that, prosecutors said. A network of sellers helped him spread the drug, prosecutors said.

 

Turkish capital buried in heavy snow

