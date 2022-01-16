Final defendants plead guilty in fatal 2018 Giles County home invasion

PEARISBURG — The last two defendants in a Giles County fatal home invasion pleaded guilty last week.

Megan Kaylee Shaver, 22, of Lynchburg, and Lindsey Paige Robertson, 24, of Pearisburg, appeared in Giles County Circuit Court Wednesday to bring to a close a case that began four years earlier, when an attempted drug robbery left one man dead and another wounded.

Robertson and Shaver remained behind in a vehicle when a group rushed into a home on Stockpen Mountain Road and were met with gunfire, Commonwealth’s Attorney Bobby Lilly said. The would-be robbers fled but Shaver and Robertson persuaded them to come back, Lilly said. They picked up two men who were shot: 20-year-old Dakota Ryan Bailey of Narrows and David Joseph Cecil, one of the leaders of the holdup attempt.

Bailey died that night. Cecil, now 51, is serving 43 years in prison.

Three other men among the invasion group were convicted, including Cecil’s son, Darren Justin Cecil, now 21, who was given 23 years to serve. There also was a juvenile among the invaders.

Shaver and Robertson qualified for far lesser punishment, Lilly said, because they were “instrumental in Mr. Cecil’s life being saved” and cooperated with investigators who sorted out what happened.

In plea agreements worked out by Lilly and defense attorneys Jason Wolfrey of Roanoke, who represented Shaver, and Chris Kowalczuk, also of Roanoke, who represented Robertson, both women pleaded guilty to amended charges of misdemeanor trespassing and misdemeanor destruction of property. Judge Lee Harrell sentenced each to 620 days in jail, with 110 days suspended.

Both women will receive credit for time served after their 2018 arrests, and before they were released on bond, Harrell said.

For Shaver, that meant about a month and a half more to serve, Wolfrey said. Robertson had less time remaining. Harrell agreed to both women’s requests to report to jail on Jan. 28.

