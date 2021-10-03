Final two defendants plead guilty in Icy Roads meth case

The last two defendants in Montgomery County’s Icy Roads methamphetamine distribution case pleaded guilty last week in separate Circuit Court hearings.
The resolution of charges against Kristina June Akers, 32, of Christiansburg, and Heather Marie Sweeney, 34, of Elliston, ends the guilt or innocence portion of the long-running probe of a meth ring that brought the drug from Georgia to the New River Valley.
In all, 28 defendants were convicted and another received a deferred disposition that could result in charges being dismissed. Charges were dropped against one defendant.
Three of the people who were convicted have yet to be sentenced. Others have seen penalties ranging from fines and suspended sentences up to 20 years behind bars.
Akers was sentenced to serve 12 months of a 10-year sentence, with the rest to be suspended. Sweeney also was given a 10-year sentence but all of it was suspended. Each was fined $100 and will be supervised by the probation office for three years after their release.
Prosecutors have described Thomas George Belcher Jr., 47, of Elliston, as the kingpin of a drug network that investigators dubbed Icy Roads. It brought meth north from November 2018 until January 2020. According to prosecution evidence summaries presented at various hearings, Belcher told investigators that he made 16 trips to Georgia and each time brought one to three ounces of meth back to sell.
Belcher said he would buy the meth for $300 per ounce and sell it for twice that, prosecutors said.
The meth sales were often handled by a network of sellers who obtained the drug from Belcher, prosecutors said.
Akers, whose husband Clay Tazewell Akers was convicted earlier in the case, confessed to selling meth for Belcher from November 2018 until January 2019, a prosecutor said. Kristina Akers told investigators that Belcher would bring meth to her home when he returned from Georgia, and she would break the drug into smaller quantities to sell.
Akers said that several times, when Belcher came from Georgia, she saw seven or eight ounces of meth, a prosecutor said.
Twice, Akers said, she accompanied Belcher to Georgia to get the drug, a prosecutor said.
Similarly, Sweeney said that she went to Georgia with Belcher once, and another time, went with another defendant to meet Belcher in Tennessee and pick up two ounces of meth, a prosecutor said. She told investigators that she sometimes rode with Belcher as he drove around the New River Valley making meth deliveries.
Sweeney told investigators that she was using an eighth of an ounce of meth daily and that Belcher was her main supplier, a prosecutor said.