Final two defendants plead guilty in Icy Roads meth case

Belcher said he would buy the meth for $300 per ounce and sell it for twice that, prosecutors said.

The meth sales were often handled by a network of sellers who obtained the drug from Belcher, prosecutors said.

Akers, whose husband Clay Tazewell Akers was convicted earlier in the case, confessed to selling meth for Belcher from November 2018 until January 2019, a prosecutor said. Kristina Akers told investigators that Belcher would bring meth to her home when he returned from Georgia, and she would break the drug into smaller quantities to sell.

Akers said that several times, when Belcher came from Georgia, she saw seven or eight ounces of meth, a prosecutor said.

Twice, Akers said, she accompanied Belcher to Georgia to get the drug, a prosecutor said.

Similarly, Sweeney said that she went to Georgia with Belcher once, and another time, went with another defendant to meet Belcher in Tennessee and pick up two ounces of meth, a prosecutor said. She told investigators that she sometimes rode with Belcher as he drove around the New River Valley making meth deliveries.

Sweeney told investigators that she was using an eighth of an ounce of meth daily and that Belcher was her main supplier, a prosecutor said.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.