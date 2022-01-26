Fincastle man charged in connection with Capitol riot

A fifth man from Western Virginia has been charged with taking part in the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

Markus Maly of Fincastle was arrested at his home Wednesday morning and charged with assaulting police officers and other offenses as authorities continue an investigation more than a year after the uprising occurred.

According to court documents, Maly pointed and sprayed a chemical irritant at a line of police officers who were attempting the secure the Lower West Terrace of the Capitol as a mob of Donald Trump supporters stormed the building.

Maly, 47, also handed a canister of pepper spray to another protester, authorities say, and was later seen leaving the area with what appeared to be a police riot shield.

At a bond hearing Wednesday afternoon in Roanoke’s federal court, a special agent with the FBI testified that comments on Maly’s Facebook page indicated that he was involved in the insurrection.

“There were a lot of people in there who wanted their voices to be heard. I myself was one of them,” the post read.

After hearing evidence that Maly has been convicted at least twice of assaulting a police officer in Florida, Magistrate Judge Robert Ballou ordered that he be held without bond. Future hearings will be held in Washington D.C.

More than 725 people from across the country have been charged with participating in the events of Jan. 6, 2021, including two off-duty Rocky Mount police officers who have since been fired and men from Elliston and Covington.

