Fincastle woman sentenced to month of home electronic monitoring after bicyclist's death

FINCASTLE — The Fincastle woman charged with reckless driving after crashing into and killing a cyclist in February received a one-month sentence Monday to be served outside a jail cell.

Danielle Marie Rock entered a guilty plea on a misdemeanor reckless driving charge in Botetourt County General District Court. She was sentenced according to a disposition agreed upon by the prosecuting and defending attorneys.

Per that agreement, she received a 12-month sentence. Eleven of those months were suspended, and the remaining 30 days are to be served on “home electronic monitoring.” Rock’s driver’s license will be suspended for 90 days.

Judge Louis Campbell said the case was “rare” and “unusual.” He said it’s the court's responsibility to evaluate a person's conduct and punish them accordingly.

Rock’s 2014 Dodge Journey collided with cyclist Tabitha Leigh Thompson, 39, of Fincastle, on Feb. 11 on U.S. 11 north of Troutville, a quarter of a mile from Darby Road. Monday's hearing did not include more specific details of how the fatal collision occurred.

The day of the crash, Thompson had been cross-training for the Blue Ridge Marathon. She died later at Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital.

Chris Obenshain, a special prosecutor from Montgomery County, represented the commonwealth in the case. He said the suspended 11 months of Rock’s sentence will be spent completing a special requirement.

Rock is to participate in “monthly advocacy for bicycle safety,” Obenshain said. That activity will be monitored by a probation officer with regular reporting.

Rock’s attorney, Brandon Nester, said that during her time under home electronic monitoring, Rock will be able to leave her residence on a restricted license “to continue her duties as a nurse.”

Rock has a son “who has some special needs,” Nester said, and she will also be able to leave her home to take her son to school and medical appointments.

Nester said it will take the Botetourt County Sheriff’s Office about 10 days to set up the electronic monitoring system, so Rock’s sentence will begin at 7 p.m. July 25.

Rock was not required to pay any fines, but she will have to pay court costs.

Matt Thompson, the decedent’s husband, made a statement in court Monday. He said his wife was “taken” in the Feb. 11 accident.

“We were one person,” Thompson told the court Monday. “I’m struggling to find who I am without her.”

The husband’s lawyer, John Lichtenstein, said the couple was a “force of nature.”

“Mr. Thompson has suffered a complete and unspeakable loss, as has the entire Botetourt and Roanoke community,” Lichtenstein said in an emailed statement on Thompson’s behalf. “Today begins a process of some accountability and, perhaps, of some more affirmative consequence to this tragedy.”

Thompson told the court his wife was a neonatal nurse practitioner who was active in local running, triathlon, equestrian and nursing communities.

“She touched a lot of people,” he said, adding that he in turn had been touched by the Roanoke Valley’s outreach to him immediately after his wife died.

Thompson organized a virtual run and walk in his wife’s name in March to raise funds for Carilion Clinic’s NICU. The 12-day event closed with 644 participants from 24 states and more than $15,000 in donations. Other donations and events brought the check total to $25,500.

Thompson said he understood “the limitations” of the case but said “it’s hard to reconcile the details.” He said he is still struggling to understand how the accident that killed his wife occurred, given that she was visible to Rock for at least 20 seconds on the road.

Thompson said he’s trying to make “lemonade out of lemons.” He wanted the court to feel accountable for the impact Rock's sentence would have on the county’s bicycling community.

“I want to see a commitment to making sure this doesn’t happen to anyone else ever again,” Thompson said.

The husband, also a cyclist, said the Roanoke Valley hosts a slew of cycling events, including Ironman 70.3 Virginia’s Blue Ridge and the 2022 USA Cycling Amateur Road National Championships.

Thompson said that his wife’s tragedy was an opportunity for the valley’s fitness communities to promote changes to how cyclists are viewed on the road.

“We need to safely navigate these roads,” Thompson said. “Embrace us, rather than see us as a nuisance.”

Campbell said he could sympathize with Thompson’s remarks. “I understand what you’re saying,” he said.

The judge said that as people get older, they often look back and hope that they’ve left the world better than they found it.

“From what I understand, that can be said about Tabitha,” Campbell said. “She left the world a better place.”