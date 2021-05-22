 Skip to main content
Fire damages building in Roanoke

Fire damages building in Roanoke

Shenandoah Ave fire

Firefighters work a fire in the 3400 block of Shenandoah Avenue.

 Roanoke Fire-EMS

A commercial structure on the 3400 block of Shenandoah Avenue sustained some damage due to a fire Saturday evening, according to the Roanoke Fire-EMS Department.

Firefighters, who were dispatched to the incident at 6:30 p.m., found smoke coming from the structure upon their arrival, entered the structure and extinguished the areas that couldn’t be reached by the sprinkler system, Roanoke Fire-EMS said.

The sprinklers, however, did help mitigate the fire’s impact, the department said.

No injuries were reported. The fire is under investigation.

