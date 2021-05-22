Fire damages building in Roanoke

A commercial structure on the 3400 block of Shenandoah Avenue sustained some damage due to a fire Saturday evening, according to the Roanoke Fire-EMS Department.
Firefighters, who were dispatched to the incident at 6:30 p.m., found smoke coming from the structure upon their arrival, entered the structure and extinguished the areas that couldn’t be reached by the sprinkler system, Roanoke Fire-EMS said.
The sprinklers, however, did help mitigate the fire’s impact, the department said.
No injuries were reported. The fire is under investigation.
