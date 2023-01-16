First confirmed nonfatal shooting of 2023 injures man on southeast Roanoke sidewalk

Police found a man with a gunshot wound on a southeast Roanoke sidewalk Sunday evening.

At approximately 6:20 p.m., the city's 911 center told officers there was a person with a gunshot wound in the 700 block of Montrose Avenue Southeast, Roanoke police said in a news release Monday.

Officers found a man "lying on the sidewalk in the area with what appeared to be a serious but not life-threatening gunshot wound," police said.

Roanoke Fire-EMS Department personnel transported the injured man to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital for treatment. Police said details about what led to the shooting are limited.

"No suspects were located on scene and no arrests have been made at this time," police said. "This remains an ongoing investigation."

The shooting is the first confirmed nonfatal gunfire incident to occur in the city in 2023. An investigation of a shooting incident reported on New Year's Day was later closed by Roanoke police, who said they found "no evidence to support the initial claims of a shooting or shots fired."

If you know something about Sunday's shooting, call 540-344-8500 to share what you know with police. You can also send a text beginning with "RoanokePD" to 274637. Police say both calls and texts can remain anonymous.