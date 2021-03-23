First defendant in Roanoke motel shootout is cleared of all but 1 criminal charge

As the video continues, a small sports car quickly enters the frame, strikes Meade and keeps going, after which Meade fires his own gun at Wills, who ducks into a motel room. Mills re-emerges and appears to shoot at Meade and his girlfriend as they drive off.

Testifying in his own defense, Meade said he and his girlfriend had been dealing with car trouble outside the motel that day when they were approached by Wills and the others. He claimed they were strangers, but they said they knew one of his relatives and the conflict began.

Roanoke assistant prosecutor John McNeil acknowledged that "Mr. Wills is clearly the aggressor" but argued that Meade had not needed to fire his gun: "The threat is simply not there."

"I was just trying to get away," Meade testified.

"Why did you shoot?" defense attorney Drew Givens asked him.

"To get him away from me," he replied.

A police forensic specialist said two shell casings found at the scene came from a .380 handgun — Meade's weapon — while another three were from a 9mm pistol, believed to be Wills'.