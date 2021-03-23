First defendant in Roanoke motel shootout is cleared of all but 1 criminal charge

The first of two men involved in a chaotic afternoon shootout at a Roanoke motel last year has been cleared of most of his criminal charges.
Video evidence presented during a bench trial Tuesday showed he was threatened with a gun, physically attacked and struck by a speeding car before he fired a pistol of his own.
Soon after that Oct. 25 melee, Justin Thomas Meade, 23, was indicted on charges of attempted murder, attempted malicious wounding, shooting into an occupied dwelling and two related gun offenses.
A second man, David Hunter Wills, 25, of Roanoke, faces identical counts from the incident.
Meade took his case to trial and, at a hearing that ran more than two hours, was found not guilty of the firearms charges, which could have brought him at least three years in mandatory prison time.
Judge Onzlee Ware also dismissed the attempted murder and malicious wounding charges but found Meade guilty of shooting at a dwelling, which could carry two to 10 years. He is due to be sentenced June 21.
The centerpiece of the trial was a security video, which shows Meade working on his car in the parking lot of the Orange Avenue Days Inn. The footage depicts him being approached by Wills, then attacked by Wills and others with him. Wills holds a distinctive pink handgun, and Meade runs from him, but their scuffle continues around the parking lot for several moments.
As the video continues, a small sports car quickly enters the frame, strikes Meade and keeps going, after which Meade fires his own gun at Wills, who ducks into a motel room. Mills re-emerges and appears to shoot at Meade and his girlfriend as they drive off.
Testifying in his own defense, Meade said he and his girlfriend had been dealing with car trouble outside the motel that day when they were approached by Wills and the others. He claimed they were strangers, but they said they knew one of his relatives and the conflict began.
Roanoke assistant prosecutor John McNeil acknowledged that "Mr. Wills is clearly the aggressor" but argued that Meade had not needed to fire his gun: "The threat is simply not there."
"I was just trying to get away," Meade testified.
"Why did you shoot?" defense attorney Drew Givens asked him.
"To get him away from me," he replied.
A police forensic specialist said two shell casings found at the scene came from a .380 handgun — Meade's weapon — while another three were from a 9mm pistol, believed to be Wills'.
Testimony from Meade's girlfriend established that neither of them reported the incident to police afterward, and a Roanoke detective said in court that when she tried to contact Meade about the incident by phone, he hung up on her.
Wills, who is scheduled for a jury trial early next month, was arrested Nov. 19, two weeks after his indictment. Police found him on Tinker Drive, but he fled, eluding officers for about a mile before they managed to disable his car. He then refused to get out, prompting a standoff that lasted several hours and involved a tactical response team and police negotiators.
Contact Neil Harvey at neil.harvey@roanoke.com or 981-3376. On Twitter @newsharvey.