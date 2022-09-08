First-degree murder charge certified in downtown Blacksburg fatal shooting

CHRISTIANSBURG — A Montgomery County grand jury will consider charges of first-degree murder and more against Jamel Duquon Flint, 25, of Roanoke, for the fatal shooting in February of Patrick Henry High School senior Isiah Robinson.

Robinson, 18, of Roanoke, was in Blacksburg with friends on the night of Feb. 4 to celebrate his recent acceptance into college. He was shot to death at the Melody Hookah Lounge on the town‘s Main Street in an incident that left four others wounded.

On Thursday in Montgomery County General District Court, a series of witnesses described what happened. Key statements came from Arion Kervin, who testified that he was standing outside the lounge and saw Flint shoot, and Blacksburg Detective Ryan Hite, who interviewed Flint after his arrest and said that while Flint did not admit shooting, he said, “I can’t say that I didn’t do it.”

Witnesses placed Flint first in Radford that evening. But after being unable to get into a fraternity party there, he rode with a group to Blacksburg to go to the lounge.

Circuit Court Judge Gino Williams said that he saw sufficient evidence to certify to the grand jury a charge of first-degree murder, two counts of attempted first-degree murder, and one charge of using a gun to commit a felony.

The grand jury is scheduled to meet Oct. 25 to consider a formal indictment on thoes charges.

At the start of Thursday’s hearing, prosecutors dropped two additional charges of attempted first-degree murder charges, saying that the victims, both wounded in the shooting, had called to say they would not be able to appear that day.

Commonwealth’s Attorney Mary Pettitt said after the hearing that new charges might be introduced when the case goes before the grand jury.

A second man arrested after Robinson’s death, Jaylen Mykal Pierce of Roanoke, also was to have a preliminary hearing Thursday but that was postponed. Pierce is charged with being an accessory to murder after the fact. He is accused of driving Flint back to Roanoke after the shooting.

Pettitt said that a new date for a preliminary hearing for Pierce might be set or the charge might be dropped and brought back with a direct indictment at the grand jury level to keep Pierce and Flint’s cases on the same timeline.

