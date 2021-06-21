First man in Roanoke parking lot shootout is sentenced

One of two men involved in a chaotic parking lot shootout outside a Roanoke motel last fall will have to serve just shy of a year behind bars.

On Monday, three months after he was found guilty of shooting into an occupied dwelling, Justin Thomas Meade was sentenced by a judge to serve 11 months.

Evidence has shown that on Oct. 25, Meade was working on his car outside the Days Inn on Orange Avenue when he was attacked by another man, backed by a small mob.

While a clear reason for the fight has not been established, it emerged during the trial that the group knew a relative of Meade’s.

Security video footage played in court showed that Meade, 23, was chased around the lot and beaten, primarily scuffling with the other man, who was armed with a distinctive pink pistol.

Toward the end of the melee, Meade was suddenly struck by a small sports car, which hit him and kept going. He got to his feet and, as he reached his own car, drew a gun and fired at his main attacker, who quickly ducked into a motel room.

As Meade drove away, the man re-emerged from the room and appeared to shoot at his car.