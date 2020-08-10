First of 30 defendants in new Montgomery County meth case pleads guilty

Byers was the first of 30 defendants in the Icy Roads case to resolve his charges. He also pleaded guilty to possessing meth with the intent to distribute it and driving while intoxicated, both linked to a traffic stop last year. Three additional drug- and driving-related charges were dropped in a plea agreement.

Judge Robert Turk imposed a sentence of 40 years in prison for each of Byers’ three felony charges, plus another 60 days for the intoxicated driving charge. The judge said the sentences would run concurrently for a total sentence of 40 years and would be suspended after Byers served five years.

In addition, Byers must pay $1,000 in fines, give up his driver’s license or a year, and be supervised by the probation office for 10 years after his release, Turk said.

Also in court Monday was one of two defendants from the Operation Crankdown case who have not yet been sentenced. Thelma Renee Keister, 48, of Blacksburg was to hear the penalty for a drug possession charge and a probation violation. But because a probation officer was not present, her hearing was rescheduled to September.

The other Crankdown defendant whose case remains unfinished, Terry Wayne Miller, 57, of Giles County, is scheduled to be sentenced Tuesday.

