First person red flagged in Roanoke County pleads no contest to phone threat charge

The Vinton man who is the subject of Roanoke County’s first red flag case pleaded no contest to a criminal charge in Roanoke County General District Court on Monday.

Douglas Paul England, 46, was charged with making a threat and using profane language over the phone, a misdemeanor, on July 21.

Virginia's red flag statute permits law enforcement to issue substantial risk orders (SROs) to and seize firearms from people who seem on the verge of harming themselves or others.

The civil action has occurred rarely in the Roanoke and New River valleys since 2020, when Virginia's red flag law went into effect.

When England made threats over the phone in July — once to the county’s commonwealth’s attorney office and once to the Veterans Crisis Line — prosecutors requested an emergency substantial risk order be issued.

England voluntarily relinquished five firearms to Roanoke County police officers on July 22. He appeared in Roanoke County Circuit Court on Aug. 5, when the risk order was extended to Oct. 21.

During the 90-day extension, England agreed to seek mental health treatment at the Salem Veterans Administration Medical Center.

England was scheduled to appear in court on the SRO matter on Friday, but Commonwealth’s Attorney Brian Holohan indicated that he was waiting to receive a health evaluation letter from England’s doctor. So, the civil hearing was continued to Wednesday.

England entered into an agreement regarding his phone threat charge in an adjudicatory hearing in Roanoke County General District Court on Monday.

The agreement stipulates that England’s criminal case be taken under advisement for two years. In October 2024, if England has abided by the conditions of the agreement, the misdemeanor charge will be dismissed.

Botetourt County Commonwealth’s Attorney John Alexander served as a special prosecutor on England’s criminal case, “to avoid bias or the appearance of bias,” he said.

Alexander told the court Monday that on July 21, the Roanoke County Commonwealth’s Attorney Office received two phone calls from England.

The first phone call was answered by a secretary, who would have testified had the case gone to trial that England became “agitated” when she asked him for his information, Alexander said. She also would have told the court that England made threats to start hurting people if he didn’t receive help.

The second phone call from England to the office was recorded, and a police officer was present as a witness, Alexander continued. During that call, England told Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Aaron Lavinder that his civil rights had been taken away.

“He can’t be scaring the heck out of people on a Thursday afternoon when they’re just doing their job answering the telephone,” Alexander told the court.

England’s lawyer, Rob Dean, said the phone calls were made while his client, a U.S. armed forces veteran who had served overseas, was “in the throes of a mental health crisis.” Dean said England has been “fully compliant” with the court since July.

“Things have really gotten back on track for him,” Dean said, adding that his client “fully intends” to abide by the terms of his agreement made in general district court.

Those terms call for England to “be of good behavior and not violate the law of the commonwealth or any other jurisdiction,” have no contact with the Roanoke County prosecutor’s office except through his lawyer and “continue counseling and treatment” through the veterans medical center or other providers, according to court documents.

On Jan. 5, England will return to general district court for a review of his progress. He will be on supervised probation for at least one year of his two-year advisement period.

By entering into the agreement, England waives his right to “appeal any final order of guilt,” according to a new Virginia statute regarding deferred dispositions.

Judge Jacqueline Talevi said she thought the agreement was “very, very reasonable” and told England that she hopes his treatment and counseling will remain a priority.