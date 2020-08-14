First Roanoke protester in May 30 demonstrations pleads no contest, is fined

The first of seven people arrested May 30 during protests around Roanoke has resolved her case with a fine.
Those demonstrations were a local branch of the worldwide reaction to the death of George Floyd, a handcuffed Black man who died five days earlier after a Minneapolis police officer pressed his knee into Floyd's neck for just under nine minutes.
Roanoke's events began with a peaceful Black Lives Matter rally at Washington Park, but the day gradually became more contentious and peppered with violence, particularly after crowds marched toward the police station on Campbell Avenue.
One of those arrested, Cadie Rylan Baglin, 20, of Daleville, appeared in Roanoke General District Court on Friday morning and pleaded no contest to one count of unlawful assembly, a misdemeanor. She was fined $50 and was also ordered to pay $216 in costs.
A Roanoke police officer told prosecutors just before the hearing that Baglin had crossed the police line, boisterously, and had refused to move on, but had otherwise not been overtly aggressive.
"Some people were more culpable that others, and Ms. Baglin seems to be on the lower end," Roanoke assistant prosecutor John Beamer said afterward.
Four others arrested for unlawful assembly have Sept. 1 court dates.
A fifth, Tyreek Burrows, 28, was additionally charged with possessing a concealed firearm. At his arraignment July 14, prosecutors said he was carrying a Taurus 9mm handgun when he was taken into custody, but they did not get into the specific circumstances that prompted his arrest. He is due back in court next week.
A seventh defendant, Tre'vaughn Wilson, 27, was charged with simple assault following an incident alleged to have occurred at the Valley View Walmart later in the night. His hearing is set for Sept. 4.
On Friday, a Roanoke police spokesman said no other criminal charges have been placed against protesters.
