Five charged after Christiansburg investigation into massage parlor 'illicit sexual activity'

These businesses are no longer allowed to operate in Christiansburg, the release states.

The following individuals were charged with the listed misdemeanor crimes, according to the release: Qilin Cai, 47, of Vinton, one count of operating a bawdy place in violation; Youmei Yang, 43, of Christiansburg, one count of sexual battery, one count of prostitution, one count of operating a bawdy place; Hongling Zheng, 54, of Christiansburg, one count of sexual battery, one count of prostitution, one count of operating a bawdy place; Yumin Tang, 56, of Christiansburg, one count of residing at a bawdy place; Xeuming Sun, 57, of Christiansburg, one count of operating a bawdy place, one count of operating a massage parlor with no massage therapy license.

In addition to the Christiansburg Police Department, assisting in the investigation were the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, the Radford Police Department and the United States Department of Homeland Security, according to the release.

The investigation remains active "as our detectives continue to investigate the evidence recovered to determine if there is any connection to sex trafficking or other businesses in the area," according to the release.