Fleeing Roanoke County man arrested after house fire, assault

A Roanoke County man was arrested Saturday in connection with a house fire and related assault after crashing his car in Franklin County and fleeing on foot.

Caleb Firebaugh, 25, of Roanoke County was charged with aggravated malicious wounding. He is being held at the Roanoke County/Salem Jail without bond.

At about 1:45 p.m. Saturday, the county’s dispatch center received a 911 call about a house fire in which the homeowner had been assaulted, according to a press release.

Roanoke County Fire & Rescue and Roanoke County Police responded to the 4000 block of Brookridge Road, where they found flames showing from the house and an injured person in the front yard.

The person was transported to a hospital with life-threatening injuries, and the fire was extinguished by first responders.

Police identified a suspect and a vehicle, and the information was relayed to area law enforcement.

At about 2:30 p.m., the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office reported that they had received a call about the vehicle. It had been involved in a car crash in the Boones Mill area.

Police said the suspect — Firebaugh — fled on foot from the crash and was taken into custody by the FCSO and the Virginia State Police.

Police said the assault victim was in critical condition as of late Saturday.

The incident is under the investigation of the Roanoke County Police and Fire Marshal’s Office. Police ask anyone who has information about the crime to call 540-562-3265.

