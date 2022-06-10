Fleeing suspect shot by deputies along I-64 in Alleghany County

LOW MOOR — A fleeing suspect was wounded late Thursday night during an exchange of gunshots with Alleghany County sheriff's deputies on Interstate 64.

According to Virginia State Police, the incident began around 11:30 p.m. when a sheriff's deputy stopped a 2005 Toyota Camry near I-64's eastbound mile maker 20 for speeding.

During the traffic stop, after police dog was summoned to conduct a search of the car, its driver refused to exit and sped away.

Police chased the car and stopped it with a rolling road block. The driver fired a gun at the deputies, whose returned fire struck the driver. He was taken to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital and treated for "non life-threatening" injuries, state police said.

Charges of attempted capital murder and possession of narcotics are pending against 44-year-old Jody Allen Kern of Covington, state police said.

No law enforcement officers were injured in the exchange and a firearm was recovered at the scene.

The Alleghany County Sheriff's Office has asked state police to investigate the officer-involved shooting.