Floyd County man found guilty of attempted murder of wife

CHRISTIANSBURG — The Floyd County man charged with attempted murder after holding a knife to his wife’s throat in front of police last August was found guilty by a Montgomery County Circuit Court judge during a recent hearing.

Rusty N. Sutphin, 39, of Indian Valley, was not present at his May 5 plea hearing but was represented by his attorney, Dennis Nagel.

Sutphin entered guilty pleas on four felony charges: abduction, malicious assault, attempted first-degree murder and child abuse. Judge Mike Fleenor convicted Sutphin on all four.

Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Rachel Shrader relayed the events of Aug. 7, 2021, in court as reported in police records.

That evening, Sutphin’s wife, Melissa Sutphin, left work after a 12-hour shift, picked up her 16-year-old daughter and went home, where Sutphin was taking a shower. Tired from her shift, Melissa went to her bedroom and slept.

A short time later, Sutphin came into the bedroom. Melissa said he was high or on drugs and paranoid. She said Sutphin believed Melissa had hired someone to kill him, and the hired killer was hiding somewhere in her room.

Melissa said she was tired and asked Sutphin to leave, but he refused, pulled her off the bed and held a knife to her neck.

From outside the bedroom, Melissa’s daughter could hear her mother calling for help. The door to the bedroom was locked, and the daughter called 911.

Police responded to the domestic disturbance call at about 11 p.m. in the 500 block of Gold Drive Northeast in Christiansburg. Responding officers kicked in the bedroom door and found Sutphin holding a knife to his wife’s neck.

Officers repeatedly asked Sutphin to let his wife go, but he was “erratic,” “distracted” and cutting her. Because negotiations weren’t working, one deputy shot Sutphin in the pelvis, according to the court details.

Melissa escaped her husband’s grasp and was taken to the hospital for two cuts on her neck. Sutphin also received first aid before he was taken into custody.

Nagel told the court that officers’ body camera footage recorded Sutphin saying to police, “She’s gonna kill me,” and “You’re gonna kill me.” He said Sutphin was demonstrating paranoia.

Melissa told police the day after the incident that her husband was a “good hearted” man who spoiled her daughter when he wasn’t high, Shrader said.

The body camera footage and Melissa’s testimony are expected to be reviewed at Sutphin’s sentencing hearing.

His sentencing hearing is scheduled for Aug. 4. When combined, the maximum sentences for his four charges equal a life sentence plus 25 years.

