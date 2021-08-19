Floyd County man, shot by deputy, is charged with attempted murder of wife

Rusty Nevians Sutphin was rolled into court handcuffed to his wheelchair Thursday, a week and a half after police said he held a knife to his wife's throat — and was shot by a Montgomery County sheriff's deputy.

Sutphin, 38, of the Willis community in Floyd County, was shot Aug. 7 during a late-night incident at a residence in Christiansburg.

At Thursday's hearing in Montgomery County Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court, he was arraigned on charges of attempted first-degree murder, abduction and malicious assault.

Judge Robert Viar asked Sutphin if he understood that he was accused of attacking his wife, Melissa Sutphin.

After Rusty Sutphin said that he did understand, Viar appointed lawyer Dennis Nagel of Christiansburg to defend him. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Nov. 8, Viar said, but there could be a bond hearing before then if Sutphin and his attorney request one.

For now, Sutphin is being held without bond in the Montgomery County Jail.

According to statements from the Virginia State Police and search warrants filed in the case, the charges against Sutphin stem from events on the night of Aug. 7.