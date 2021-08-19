Floyd County man, shot by deputy, is charged with attempted murder of wife

Rusty Nevians Sutphin was rolled into court handcuffed to his wheelchair Thursday, a week and a half after police said he held a knife to his wife's throat — and was shot by a Montgomery County sheriff's deputy.
Sutphin, 38, of the Willis community in Floyd County, was shot Aug. 7 during a late-night incident at a residence in Christiansburg.
At Thursday's hearing in Montgomery County Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court, he was arraigned on charges of attempted first-degree murder, abduction and malicious assault.
Judge Robert Viar asked Sutphin if he understood that he was accused of attacking his wife, Melissa Sutphin.
After Rusty Sutphin said that he did understand, Viar appointed lawyer Dennis Nagel of Christiansburg to defend him. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Nov. 8, Viar said, but there could be a bond hearing before then if Sutphin and his attorney request one.
For now, Sutphin is being held without bond in the Montgomery County Jail.
According to statements from the Virginia State Police and search warrants filed in the case, the charges against Sutphin stem from events on the night of Aug. 7.
Just before 11 p.m., emergency dispatchers were called by someone who said her mother and stepfather were having an altercation in a residence in the 500 block of Gold Drive Northeast in Christiansburg. Town and Montgomery County officers entered a single-wide modular home there and in a back bedroom, found a man holding a knife to a woman's throat.
Officers tried to persuade the man to put down his knife and release the woman but he did not, state police said.
Instead, the man attacked the woman and a Montgomery County sheriff's deputy shot him, the state police statement said.
Search warrants identified Sutphin as the man who was shot and said he was taken to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital.
The woman, identified in court as Sutphin's wife, Melissa Sutphin, sustained what were described as serious injuries and was taken to LewisGale Hospital Montgomery. State police said she is 41.
A 16-year-old girl also was in the home and was not hurt, state police said.
Christiansburg's police chief asked state police to investigate both the domestic assault and the shooting, state police said. Neither state police nor the sheriff's office has identified the officer who they say shot Sutphin.